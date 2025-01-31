Nintendo Switch Online members just got a classic N64 game that's a must play
It’s been a while since Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members got a new game, but the latest addition is certainly worth the wait. The classic arcade racing game Ridge Racer 64 is now available, which dropped late in the console’s life cycle.
Namco’s Ridge Racer used to be a staple of every console generation, but the series has fallen into obscurity in recent years. The last entry, Ridge Racer Unbounded, was a dramatically different take on the franchise and split opinion.
Thankfully, Ridge Racer 64 still holds up well today, delivering the super smooth racing experience that fans love and remember. It’s also another fine addition to the N64’s online library of titles, which will almost certainly be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo recently added three new SNES games for Nintendo Switch Online members, but remember you’ll need to be an Expansion Pack subscriber to access N64 and mature N64 games.
If you’re new to Nintendo Switch Online, members can play Switch games online, access hundreds of retro titles, and enjoy exclusive perks like Nintendo Music. It’s well worth the price and is far cheaper than Sony’s PlayStation Plus and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Standard.
