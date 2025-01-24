🆕 Nintendo has added three new SNES games to Switch Online

👊 The games are Fatal Fury 2, Super Ninja Boy, and Sutte Hakkan

🤞 The Switch’s library of classic games should be playable on Switch 2

🙏 Fans are hoping Nintendo brings more platforms to Switch 2 like GameCube

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

All eyes may be on the Nintendo Switch 2, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from adding three new SNES games to Nintendo Switch Online.

The three new titles include Fatal Fury 2, Super Ninja Boy, and the Japanese title Sutte Hakkun. Like every SNES game, there’s online play (where applicable), the ability to create suspend points, and you can rewind your gameplay if you want to try a section again.

All three SNES games should be playable on Nintendo Switch 2, as the Japanese company has confirmed that your Nintendo Account will carry over and its next system is backwards compatible.

Nintendo Switch Online has slowly grown into one of the best subscription services after a rocky start. It didn’t help that online play was free on Nintendo Switch and then you suddenly had to pay for it, but Nintendo has gradually added more perks and incentives to its service.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can access a library of NES, SNES and Game Boy games, enjoy exclusive benefits like Game Vouches, Game Trials, Cloud saves, and listen to classic soundtracks with Nintendo Music.

Nintendo later launched Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which includes the same benefits but also lets subscribers play Sega Genesis, N64, Game Boy Advance games, and access free DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Splatoon 2.

Retro gaming fans will hope that Nintendo adds more of its classic systems to Nintendo Switch Online when the Switch 2 launches, with GameCube at the top of most people’s lists.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 colors: what new hues could we see?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.