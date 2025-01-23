🆕 Nintendo seems to be taking a different approach for Nintendo Switch 2 colors

👀 So far, we’ve seen a Neon Blue and Neon Orange Joy-Con

🤔 Nintendo has decided the Joy-Con rails and analog stick accents should be the main points of color this time

🆚 This might be to help differentiate the new Joy-Con from the older versions

The Nintendo Switch 2 promises to deliver a bigger, better and more refined experience than its predecessor. But will we see a wide range of Nintendo Switch 2 colors like we saw with the Switch?

Not only did we get several limited edition consoles during the system’s lifetime, but Nintendo released 22 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors. Players could mix and match the Joy-Con too, which made things even more customizable.

But that wasn’t the case straight away. Launch day adopters could only choose between a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Red and Blue. Surprisingly, the more colorful option was more popular and Nintendo eventually phased out the Gray Joy-Con model.

The gray Joy-Con console was soon phased out. (Credit: Nintendo)

A sleeker, more understated design

While things are likely to change in the future, the Nintendo Switch 2 is already less colorful than the Switch 1. The Joy-Con and console itself is primarily black, but there’s a Neon Blue accent around the left Joy-Con analog stick and Neon Orange accent around the right.

The color truly reveals itself when the new magnetic Joy-Con are detached from the system, as the rails show off the new hues in all their glory. Nintendo might stick with this design setup for Switch 2, as it would help differentiate the new Joy-Con from the older version.

The Switch 2 Joy-Con’s color centers on the rail and analog sticks. (Credit: Nintendo)

It is rather odd that Nintendo ditched the iconic red color for the Nintendo Switch 2’s right Joy-Con and opted for orange instead, especially as it kept the same neon blue for the left Joy-Con. Again, perhaps it didn’t want to confuse consumers – a harsh lesson the company learned during the Wii U era – or maybe it just fancied a change.

The future’s bright

We’ll be keeping a close eye for further Nintendo Switch 2 colors in the coming months, and there’s already talk of a Mario Kart 9 bundle being prepared, which will probably feature a customized dock and a new Joy-Con color.

Nintendo has promised to reveal more about its next console on April 2. We’ll hopefully hear more about the Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date, and get a look at some exciting new games.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 release date narrowed down by well-known publisher

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.