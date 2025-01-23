🤔 Nintendo hasn’t revealed the Switch 2 price just yet

💰 Most analysts believe it will cost $399.99

😬 However, there’s also talk that it could cost $449/$499

🚗 The $499.99 version would include a game, possibly Mario Kart 9

We’ll have to wait until April 2 to hear what the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be, but that hasn’t stopped an insider from sharing how much Nintendo’s next console might cost.

Most analysts believe the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $399.99, which would make it the most expensive console the Japanese company has ever released. It also means the Switch 2 will cost $100 more than the Switch 1 launched for in 2017.

However, according to Shpeshal_Nick on X (thanks, Forbes), who has made several correct predictions in the past, the Switch 2 could cost as much as a PS5 or an Xbox Series X.

“So if the person who told me June release is all but confirmed to be correct, then that could mean the pricing they gave me of $449/$499USD might also be correct,” Nick wrote. “Think the $50 extra is a Mario Kart Bundle.”

If the Nintendo Switch 2 costs $449/$499 when it launches, that would put it in direct competition with Microsoft and Sony’s consoles. It would also bring it closer in pricing to the Steam Deck OLED, which costs $549 for the 512GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.

Those comparisons could cast more scrutiny on Nintendo’s new hardware, particularly when it comes to power. If Nintendo’s hybrid console is weaker than its rivals (and it’s certainly won’t be as powerful as the PS5 and Xbox Series X), consumers could be tempted to pick up a different device.

However, Nintendo will hope that its software and the Nintendo Switch 2’s unique features will be enough to convince consumers to buy its new hardware. Nintendo has also said it will ensure the Switch 2 will stand out from the competition, which has increased substantially over the past few years.

The fact the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible will also help, as there are over 5,000 Switch games available and it means you can bring your library with you and catch up with the best Switch games you may have missed.

If Nintendo really wants to give the Nintendo Switch 2 the best chance of success, $399.99 for the console seems like the perfect price point. A higher priced bundle including Mario Kart 9 could then be offered for those who want a game.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.