We still don’t know when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is, but the window may have been narrowed down thanks to the latest financial results from Nacon.

Nacon, which publishes games like RoboCop: Rogue City and Greedfall, and also manufacturers accessories such as the excellent Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller, has shared that it believe the Nintendo Switch 2 will release between April and September 2025 (thanks, IGN).

Nacon said it already has compatible games and a full range accessories planned for Switch 2, and it’s the first third-party publisher to come out on record with a release window.

Nacon’s financial results state: “Business levels in the first half of 2025/2026 will be supported by several positive factors, including the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, which Nacon already has compatible games and a full range of accessories.”

A September release date seems the most feasible for Nintendo Switch 2, as Nintendo has promised to reveal more about its next console on April 2. That would give Nintendo plenty of time to ensure it has enough units for launch and to drum up hype.

Nintendo is also holding several Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events across the globe, the last of which takes place in May. It would be odd for Nintendo to hold these invite-only events if the console is already widely available by then.

