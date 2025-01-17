Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events: how to register, dates and locations
Go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 at a location near you
🎮 Nintendo is letting fans go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2
🌍 Various locations across the globe will let you try out the console
✉ You need to register to be in with chance of getting an invite
👍 You’ll also need to have a valid Nintendo Account
Nintendo has announced a series of Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events across the globe that will let you try out the Japanese company’s new console before it releases.
However, invites are limited and there are a couple of things you need to do if you want to be in with a chance of trying the Nintendo Switch 2 early.
How to register for the Nintendo Switch 2 event
If you’d like to enter the draw to win a ticket, you’ll need to register on Nintendo’s website. You’ll also need to create a free Nintendo Account if you don’t have one already, be at least 18 years old, and it’s only possible to register for one event across the US and Europe. Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian can create a Nintendo Account for a child as part of a Nintendo Account Family group.
Registration for the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events begins on the following dates and times:
January 17 at 12pm PT / 2pm ET
January 17 at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET in the UK, Italy, and Germany
January 18 at 3pm CET in France, Netherlands and Spain
January 18 at 11am AEDT in Australia
Registrations end on January 26 at 11:59pm local time for each event location.
Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on dates and locations
Here are all the dates and locations of where the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on dates will take place.
New York: April 4 - April 6
Center415
415 5th Ave
New York, NY 10016
Los Angeles: April 11 - April 13
Television City
7800 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Dallas: April 25 - April 27
Embarcadero Building at Fair Park
1229 Admiral Nimitz Dr.
Dallas, TX 75210
Toronto: April 25 - April 27
Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place – Heritage Court
100 Princes’ Blvd
Toronto ON
M6K 3C3 Canada
London: April 11 - April 13
Excel London
One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock
London, E16 1XL
Paris: April 4 - April 6
Grand Palace
7 avenue Winston Churchill
75008 Paris
Berlin: April 25 - April 27
STATION-Berlin
Luckenwalder Str. 4–6
10963 Berlin
Milan: April 25 - April 27
The Mall
Piazza Lina Bo Bardi
20124 Milano
Amsterdam: May 9 - May 11
Taets Art and Event Park
Middenweg 62 (Hembrugterrein)
1505 RK Zaandam
Madrid: May 9 - May 11
MEEU
Penthouse of Chamartín station
Access through Calle Agustín de Foxá, nº 40
28036 — Madrid
Melbourne: May 10 - May 11
Centrepiece at Melbourne Park
Olympic Blvd
Melbourne VIC 3000
Tokyo: April 26 - April 27
Makuhari Messe
Hall 9, 10, and 11
Chiba
Seoul: May 31 - June 1
