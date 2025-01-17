🎮 Nintendo is letting fans go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has announced a series of Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events across the globe that will let you try out the Japanese company’s new console before it releases.

However, invites are limited and there are a couple of things you need to do if you want to be in with a chance of trying the Nintendo Switch 2 early.

How to register for the Nintendo Switch 2 event

If you’d like to enter the draw to win a ticket, you’ll need to register on Nintendo’s website. You’ll also need to create a free Nintendo Account if you don’t have one already, be at least 18 years old, and it’s only possible to register for one event across the US and Europe. Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian can create a Nintendo Account for a child as part of a Nintendo Account Family group.

Registration for the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events begins on the following dates and times:

January 17 at 12pm PT / 2pm ET

January 17 at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET in the UK, Italy, and Germany

January 18 at 3pm CET in France, Netherlands and Spain

January 18 at 11am AEDT in Australia

Registrations end on January 26 at 11:59pm local time for each event location.

Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on dates and locations

Here are all the dates and locations of where the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on dates will take place.

New York: April 4 - April 6

Center415

415 5th Ave

New York, NY 10016

Los Angeles: April 11 - April 13

Television City

7800 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Dallas: April 25 - April 27

Embarcadero Building at Fair Park

1229 Admiral Nimitz Dr.

Dallas, TX 75210

Toronto: April 25 - April 27

Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place – Heritage Court

100 Princes’ Blvd

Toronto ON

M6K 3C3 Canada

London: April 11 - April 13

Excel London

One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock

London, E16 1XL

Paris: April 4 - April 6

Grand Palace

7 avenue Winston Churchill

75008 Paris

Berlin: April 25 - April 27

STATION-Berlin

Luckenwalder Str. 4–6

10963 Berlin

Milan: April 25 - April 27

The Mall

Piazza Lina Bo Bardi

20124 Milano

Amsterdam: May 9 - May 11

Taets Art and Event Park

Middenweg 62 (Hembrugterrein)

1505 RK Zaandam

Madrid: May 9 - May 11

MEEU

Penthouse of Chamartín station

Access through Calle Agustín de Foxá, nº 40

28036 — Madrid

Melbourne: May 10 - May 11

Centrepiece at Melbourne Park

Olympic Blvd

Melbourne VIC 3000

Tokyo: April 26 - April 27

Makuhari Messe

Hall 9, 10, and 11

Chiba

Seoul: May 31 - June 1

