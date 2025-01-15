(Credit: The Shortcut)

🆚 Can’t decide between to the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch?

🤝 We compare the two consoles and highlight the differences

💪 The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest and greatest system

💰 But the original Switch still has a lot to offer the cost-conscious buyer

After an almost eight-year wait, the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. But should you rush out and buy Nintendo’s new console straight away, or are you better off picking up the original for a cheaper price? Maybe you’re content to stick with what you have? Whatever your situation, our Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch comparison will help you decide.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: price

We’re still waiting for official confirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2 price, but it’s predicted to be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date. It’s tipped to cost at least $399.99, which is $100 more than the original Switch launched for back in 2017.

An $100 increase won’t be too painful for most, especially as that $399.99 price point should get you a far more capable system. But if you’re cost conscious, Nintendo could drop the price of the original Switch to make it more enticing. You can also pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite for $199.99 if you only play in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: specs

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts superior specs to the Nintendo Switch, allowing it deliver more complex graphics and better performance. Not only is the Switch 2 rumored to be significantly more powerful on paper, but modern-day technologies like Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling should let developers squeeze even more performance out of the new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 specs (rumored)

CPU/GPU: Nvidia Custom Ampere processor

RAM: 12GB

Clock speeds undocked: 561 MHz (1.72 TFLOPS)

Clock speeds docked: 1007.3 MHz (3.09 TFLOPS)

Storage: 256GB

Battery life: TBC

Nintendo Switch specs

CPU/GPU: Nvidia Custom Tegra processor

RAM: 4GB

Clock speeds undocked: 307.2 MHz (0.15 TFLOPS)

Clock speeds docked: up to 768 MHz (0.39 TFLOPS)

Storage: 32GB

Battery life: Approx 4.5-9 hours

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: games

The most pleasing thing about Nintendo’s next console is that it will play every existing Nintendo Switch game released thus far. That means you can revisit and enjoy the best Switch games that came out over the last eight years on the Switch 2.

Of course, you won’t be able to play Nintendo Switch 2 games on the older console, which means there will be countless exclusives available on Nintendo’s newer system. We’re yet to hear about which titles will come to Switch 2, but rumors suggest we could finally get Mario Kart 9 and there is strong third-party support from publishers such as Ubisoft and Square Enix.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: which should you buy?

It might seem like a simple decision to buy the Nintendo Switch 2, especially because it’s new. But the original Nintendo Switch is still a fantastic console with plenty to offer. With over 140 million units sold, developers won’t want to stop supporting for the system straight away, and Nintendo has already announced games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will release on its aging system.

For most people, though, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a sound investment, giving you access to the latest and greatest games from Nintendo, as well as several quality of life improvements over its predecessor.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.