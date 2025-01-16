🙏 Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2

🥳 It confirms a lot of what we already knew, but it’s still exciting

📆 Nintendo has said it will reveal more on April 2

🚗 No games were shown other than a brief tease of the next Mario Kart

Nintendo has finally revealed its next console, and as many predicted, it’s called the Nintendo Switch 2. The hardware also isn’t a surprise, as thanks to countless leaks, it matches up with what we’ve seen before.

Essentially, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a bigger, better and more powerful Nintendo Switch. It features larger Joy-Con, which are hopefully more durable, and retains its ability to dock to a TV for a more traditional console-like experience. The dock itself exposes more of the console’s display this time around, and features a more rounded design.

The trailer, which was unceremoniously dropped with no warning from Nintendo, shows that the console has a redesigned, u-shaped kick-stand that can be positioned until the console is almost flat, and that the Joy-Con may function like a mouse using the new optical sensors that were previously spotted.

We also have confirmation that the Joy-Con attach magnetically to the console and the new Joy-Con grip attachment, though features such as how the ‘C’ button works is still a mystery for now.

In terms of games, the trailer briefly teases what is obviously Mario Kart 9, and reiterates that the best Switch games are compatible on Nintendo Switch 2, which is great news.

Nintendo has promised to show more about the console and upcoming games on April 2, 2025, and that a series of hands-on experiences will take place around the world.

We should hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 price and the Nintendo Switch 2 release date on April 2, and see how the Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch compare in more detail. For now though, it’s a relief that Nintendo has actually shown off its Switch successor after many months of rumors and speculation.

