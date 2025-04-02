📅 Nintendo announces the Switch 2 will release on June 5

🎮 The Switch 2 will release alongside Mario Kart World, plus Switch 2 accessories like the Switch Camera and Switch Controller 2

Nintendo has finally announced the Switch 2 will release on June 5.

The new handheld console won’t release on its own either; it’ll be joined alongside Mario Kart World, plus new Switch 2 accessories like the Switch Camera and Switch Pro Controller 2. It’s a smart strategy as you can play a new Switch 2 game with all its HDR lighting and GameChat with camera livestreams of your friends and a new improved controller.

(credit: Nintendo)

…developing



