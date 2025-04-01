The Nintendo Switch 2 links below will populate when the pre-orders go live (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

No foolin’. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could be a few hours away, or at least I’ll be able to tell you when and where you’ll be able to buy it at 10 am ET tomorrow.

Our Substack saw a massive spike in subscribers flocking to us for Switch 2 info. Welcome to The Shortcut! (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

There’s just one problem: You’re not alone in wanting to reserve a Switch 2. Millions of gamers are eager to buy the new console, according to The Shortcut’s data, and retailers in the US that I’ve talked to worry about having enough inventory to keep up with demand. This has all of the hallmarks of another PS5 restock situation.

That’s where I come in. The Shortcut team and I are here to tell you the three most likely pre-order date and time scenarios, offer links to buy the Switch 2, and, for paid subscribers supporting our banner-ad-free work, a step-by-step guide to get the hottest video game system of 2025 on Day 1.

Three Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date scenarios

Scenario 1: April 2 at 10am ET

At 9 am ET/6 am PT, Nintendo will host an hour-long video presentation detailing the Nintendo Switch 2 specs. It’ll reveal the Switch 2 price (likely to be $399), launch games (besides Mario Kart 9), and what the new C button does.

At the end of those 60 Mario-filled minutes, we may see five major American retailers start to take pre-orders. The best evidence I have that April 2 is the pre-order date is that Best Buy prematurely suggested that it’s April 2 – before it deleted its blog post. Stores are unlikely to go live with pre-orders all at once, but once they do, the Switch 2 will likely sell out within a few hours, if not minutes.

Here are five pre-populated Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order links that I will change and point to the right location starting at 10 am ET (or whenever each pre-order is live):

Scenario 2: April 9 (one week later)

There’s a conflicting report that suggests Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders won’t launch until Wednesday, April 9, at least according to one unnamed retailer. I’m still prepping for April 2 just in case it happens tomorrow (if you only prep for April 9 and it’s April 2, you can’t go back in time unless you’re Marty McFly).

April 9 gives Nintendo and US retailers more time to prep for the crushing Switch 2 pre-order demand. But, it conflicts with Best Buy’s April 2 leak and how the original Switch launched in 2017 (immediately after a similar video presentation). Nintendo is also hosting a ticketed (tickets are all gone, sorry) hands-on experience this weekend in NYC, where The Shortcut will be in attendance. Tech companies usually prefer to launch pre-orders before media analysis and user feedback go live.

A Wild Card scenario has appeared! (image credit: Nintendo)

Scenario 3: Wild Card! April 2 and April 9

Ok, there’s a 5% chance of this happening, but hear me out. No one else has put this theory out there, so I’m claiming this as The Shortcut exclusive if I’m right. And if I’m wrong, I’m leaning heavily on my “95% not happening” disclaimer.

🤔 What if both pre-order dates are correct? Nintendo may…