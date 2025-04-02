We know so much more about Nintendo Switch 2 today than we did yesterday – and in The Shortcut fashion, I’m going to give you “The Shortcut Skinny” on what was just announced. It’ll take around 7 minutes to read.

You can reserve the Killswitch case for Switch 2 today for just $3

Wasting no time, dbrand just revealed its Killswitch case for Switch 2, and it’ll launch alongside Nintendo’s console in June. Like the original Steam Deck Killswitch we’ve tested, this new case makes your Switch 2 more durable and comfortable to hold.

🙌 Detachable ergonomic grips to massively improve comfort vs the standard Joy-Con controllers. You can still detach the Joy-Con from the console when using the Killswitch case

🔌 Custom dock adapter with USB4 pass-through, ensuring compatibility with Nintendo’s official dock and serving as a display stand

🧳 The Travel Cover , rated for over 120lbs of crush-proof protection, integrates a frosted Game Card Holder for up to 10 games

💸 $3 reservation today guarantees priority access to this accessory

Tap here to reserve Killswitch for $3

2. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order links

On April 9, you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 to ensure you get it on Day 1.

👀 We’ll keep our eyes peeled in case any retailers decide to start accepting reservations early, but Nintendo says next Wednesday is the date.

🌟 Walmart (not live yet)

🏷️ Best Buy (not live yet)

🎯 Target (not live yet)

🛑 GameStop (page is live, no add-to-cart yet)

📦 Amazon (not live yet)

What time on April 9? We’ll be tracking it early in the morning. Once again, you're turning to Matt Swider and The Shortcut to get your tech fix, and we’re here to help. We’ll send out updates via email and on X detailing the times on Sunday night.

3. Nintendo Switch 2 release date

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date is finally here – and the console won’t arrive at your doorstep in April or May. Nope! It’s not coming until early June.

📆 It’ll launch Thursday, June 5, 2025. This means you’ll have to wait two months to actually start playing the new handheld console that was teased today. Still, after eight years of the Nintendo Switch, what difference does another few months make?

4. Nintendo Switch 2 console price

The Nintendo Switch 2 price is higher than expected at $449.99. That’s $150 more than the original Switch from eight years ago and $100 more than the Switch OLED from four years ago. Many predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 price would fall between $399.99 and $499.99, and Nintendo has chosen to go slap bang in the middle.

💰 Better deal: Nintendo is releasing a Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499, which might be tempting for those who want a new game to play on day one. The standalone game may cost more (see #7 below).

5. US stores to offer pre-orders before Nintendo

Retailers like Best Buy and GameStop will have pre-orders on April 9, but Nintendo’s store doesn’t kick things off until May 8, almost one month later. You’ll still get the console by the time it releases on June 5, but don’t chance it selling out.

Use Nintendo’s online store as a backup plan. Nintendo added anti-scalper measures requiring a Nintendo Account (and limiting orders to one per person), which is good. But lock in your pre-order on April 9 just in case Nintendo sells out on May 8.

6. Retailer notifications are useless – rely on me

Just like we all experienced with the PS5 restock, stores in the US are a mess when it comes to getting notifications. In 2025, there’s little evidence to suggest that they’ve figured out a way to properly notify customers when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders go live. Their notifications are usually hours late.

The Shortcut will send an email alert and a post on X/Twitter when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders become available on April 9. Our team often finds links to retailer pages before the add-to-cart button becomes active.

Get real-time notifications on this page and on X

Besides email, X is the best way to get real-time alerts. Follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like the tweet above.

7. Switch 2 games will cost how much?!

The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game, will be $499.99, so $50 more, right?

Well, it looks like at least some Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost between $69.99 and $79.99, with physical copies potentially costing $10 more. That’s a big increase over the $59.99 price tag we’re used to for Switch games.

8. Nintendo Switch 2 specs

Switch 2 has a 7.9-inch 1080p display that runs at 120fps for smoother graphics with HDR. When docked, it can output 4K graphics, according to Nintendo.

There’s a fan in the dock to ensure it doesn’t overheat at these higher settings. The internal storage is 256GB, and it uses microSD Express cards. Nintendo Switch 2 will also feature 3D audio similar to Dolby Atmos.

9. How powerful is Switch 2?

Nintendo doesn’t really care to tout specs – this isn’t going to compete with the PS5 Pro or Nvidia RTX 5090 on raw GPU performance. It’ll feature a chip from Nvidia (again) but the specs fall short of other top-tier PC Gaming handhelds, like the Asus ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go S. However, developers will be able to squeeze more out of the Switch 2, as the hardware is fixed and better optimized.

10. Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

We already have a list of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games and launch window games. We’re working to confirm the list of titles coming soon:

Launch and launch window games:

Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Donkey Kong Bananza

Kirby Air Riders

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hades 2

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and Intergrade)

Split Fiction

Hogwarts Legacy

Hitman World of Assassination

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Drag x Drive

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion

Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4

Borderlands 4

Street Fighter 6

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Civilization 7

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Cyberpunk 2077

Madden NFL

EA Sports FC

Survival Kids

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Pokemon Legends Z-A

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

11. We dug up the Switch 2 battery life Nintendo didn’t talk about

We’re eager to see how long the Switch 2 battery life will last between charges. We just found the info, and it’s similar to the original Switch 1 (before the revised model launched in 2019 with battery battery life):

Battery life: 2 to 6.5 hours (game dependent)

Charge time: 3 hours (in sleep mode)

The console can play PS5 and Xbox Series X quality games, which could make the battery drain faster. Of course, the chip Nintendo uses may be more efficient than the one from eight years ago, and the battery itself may be larger. Stay tuned for updates.

12. What does the ‘C’ button do?

The mystery behind the new ‘C’ button has been revealed. Nintendo has kept the button under wraps, and it’s one of the few elements about Nintendo’s next system that didn’t leak ahead of an official reveal.

It turns out the C button is a quick way to bring up the console’s new communication hub, which lets you chat with friends, share a video feed (if you have the Nintendo Switch 2 camera) and watch each other’s gameplay.

It’s stuff that’s been available elsewhere for years, but it’s nice to see Nintendo is finally embracing online play with some more depth.

13. Will there be a Switch 2 OLED?

Not yet. Nintendo waited four years before launching the Switch OLED, and it may wait the same amount of time for a Switch 2 OLED. Simply put: it’s cheaper to make the Nintendo Switch 2 with an LCD screen, and that’s part of how Nintendo kept the price at $449.

Four years from now, however, things may change, but expect to pay at least $500 for a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED.

14. Is Switch 2 backward compatible?

Yes, Switch 2 is backward compatible with Switch 1 games. You can play all of the best Switch games, and the console supports Game Carts and digital purchases. Your Nintendo Account will carry across to the new console, which is a first for a Nintendo system and a relief to anyone who has amassed a large library of digital games.

Nintendo is also releasing Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of many of the best Switch games. These titles will feature new gameplay additions, plus higher resolutions and frame rates. If you own the game already, you’ll need to pay to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

💰 Better deal: Some Switch 2 Edition game upgrades will be free to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

15. Is Nintendo Switch 2 worth buying?

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Nintendo’s next system, then you’ll no doubt want to buy Nintendo Switch 2. The console takes all the best elements of the Switch 1 and improves upon them in almost every single way. But this feels like Nintendo’s safest console yet, as there’s not much out-of-the-box innovation this time around.

Of course, it’s the games that ultimately sell a console, and Nintendo will have to prove it can deliver superb software alongside its new hardware.

Our Switch 2 hands-on is coming

We’re scheduled to have hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch 2 later this week. Stay tuned for updates as soon as we have had time to play-test the new console.