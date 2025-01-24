🤨 Nintendo Switch 2 preorders are live at one European retailer

💰 The console is on sale for €364.99 (around $379.77)

🤫 Nintendo hasn’t announced the console’s price or release date yet

📅 We’re expected to hear about both on April 2

We’ll likely hear when Nintendo Switch 2 preorders will go live on April 2, but that hasn’t stopped one retailer in Italy from jumping the gun.

Even though Nintendo hasn’t revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 price or release date yet, Italian retailer GamesandMovies.it, which appears to be legitimate, has gone live with Nintendo Switch 2 preorders (thanks, ComicBook).

The retailer is selling the console for €364.99 (around $379.77), which is less than the widely predicted price of $399.99, and a lot cheaper than the recent claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $449.99 or $499.99 with Mario Kart 9 included.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 price turns out to be $379.99, that’ll still make it the most expensive console the Japanese company has ever released. However, the price will make it a far more attractive proposition, and it’ll mean Nintendo’s next console will significantly undercut the competition.

The last thing Nintendo wants to do is become embroiled in a price or performance comparison with the PS5 and Xbox Series X by selling the Switch 2 for a similar price, and it’ll also want to stop people from picking up Valve’s Steam Deck OLED or one of the many other portable PCs.

The familiarity of the Switch, lower price and enticing library of exclusive games would give the Nintendo Switch 2 a greater chance at success.

It’s unclear whether customers will get a refund or be expected to pay more if GamesandMovies.it’s €364.99 prediction is wrong, which makes the situation even more strange. But with the amount of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks over the last few months, who knows: the retailer might have access to information that backs up its decision.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.