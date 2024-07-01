📈 Nintendo is confident Switch 2 stock will be in plentiful supply

Nintendo believes it will be able to combat Nintendo Switch 2 scalpers by producing enough units to counter any need for consumers to turn toward the resale market.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the company will avoid the same sort of frantic panic buying we saw when the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched because customers will be able to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from retail stores instead of resellers.

“As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce sufficient numbers to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year,” Furukawa said (translated by VGC).

“In addition, we are also considering whether we can take some other measures, to the extent permitted by law, taking into account the circumstances in each region.”

Furukawa also told shareholders in a Q&A that the semiconductor shortage which had a wide-ranging impact during the Covid-19 pandemic, is also no longer an issue.

“Last year and the year before, we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware due to a shortage of semiconductor components, but this situation has now been resolved,” Furukawa explained.

“At present, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model.”

It’s been previously stated that the Switch 2 should be easy to find at launch. According to Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Nintendo is aiming to manufacture over 10 million units of the Switch during the console’s first fiscal year on the market, which should make it “much easier to find at stores”.

Nintendo posted on X that it will officially announce the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. The console is widely expected to be released in March 2025, following the same launch schedule as the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo isn’t letting the Switch go out quietly, despite closing in on its eighth year on sale. Nintendo announced a slew of new titles are on the way, including a new Legend of Zelda game starring the titular princess, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

