💰 Two retailers have listed the Nintendo Switch 2 price

🙏 The expected price range is $399.99 to $499.99, with many hoping for a lower price point

📈 A $399.99 price would make the Switch 2 $100 more than the original Switch

🤔 An Italian retailer began taking pre-orders at €364.99 ($379.77) earlier this year

We're just one day away from finding out the Nintendo Switch 2 price, but that hasn't stopped two retailers from listing the console early.

UK retailer SimplyGames has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 price at £499.99 (around $649), which is at the top-end of many predictions. The product page says "TBC" but a "Visit site" option in Google shows the console's price.

Spanish retailer Xtralife also has a Nintendo Switch 2 placeholder page up. However, the price is lower than SimplyGames' listing at 439,99€ (around $473).

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to cost between $399.99 and $499.99. Many will hope Nintendo's next console retails for the lower price point, as $499.99 would put it at the same price as Sony's PS5.

A price of $399.99 is also $100 more than the Nintendo Switch launched for in 2017, making the Switch 2 the most expensive console Nintendo has ever released.

This isn't the first time retailers have listed the Nintendo Switch 2 price ahead of an official reveal. An Italian retailer began taking Switch 2 pre-orders for €364.99 (around $379.77) earlier this year.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are tipped to take place this week on April 2. There’s still some debate as to when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will be, with people split between a release date in May or June.

Thankfully, we’ll soon know all the crucial details after many months of waiting, as the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct takes place tomorrow morning.

Up next: Nintendo Today app delivers Switch 2 news and more directly to fans

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.