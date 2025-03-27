📱 Nintendo has launched a mobile app – Nintendo Today – in a bid to keep up direct engagement with fans

🆕 It's expected to deliver key information and content from Nintendo Direct presentations

🥳 Nintendo says it should be choc-full of Switch 2 information following the next Nintendo Direct on April 2

📆 It marks one of their first apps designed for information in years

At the end of the March Nintendo Direct, the legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto appeared to launch Nintendo's new app, Nintendo Today.

This app is designed to work as a daily calendar of important Nintendo news and announcements, such as details on the Switch 2 when the time comes.

Miyamoto justified the application with the idea that Nintendo wishes to keep speaking to fans directly, in the spirit of its Nintendo Direct presentations. The app is designed to allow users to view the latest announcements, while also showing 'all sorts of content' for Nintendo's games and characters every day.

The next Nintendo Direct has been confirmed to be April 2, when Nintendo will share more details on the Switch 2. As such, the Today app is expected to be filled with all kinds of important information and news on the console when the presentation occurs, including the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date.

The Nintendo Today app is available as of today (March 27) for Android and iOS, and requires a Nintendo account to use it.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has launched an app. It launched Miitomo back in 2016, designed as a communicative app where users could chat with friends by asking questions on topics, such as food or interests. Users would create or import Mii avatars from their My Nintendo account and could even give them a computer-generated voice and personality.

Even though it received 10 million downloads within a month of release, the app was eventually wound down two years later.

Nintendo soon moved away from such apps and into mobile games, beginning with Super Mario Run, also in 2016, and following up with the likes of Mario Kart Tour, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Dr. Mario World.

Nintendo recently launched Nintendo Music in October last year. The music streaming app gives subscribers access to Nintendo’s extensive library of classic video game soundtracks.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.