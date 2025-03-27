🤔 Two former Nintendo employees have claimed that the new Mario Kart might not be a runaway success for Nintendo

According to two former Nintendo employees, Mario Kart 9, the expected big-ticket launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, may not be as successful as its predecessor because of one key reason – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Kit and Krysta, two former employees of Nintendo America and former hosts of Nintendo Minute, recently released a video entitled 'The problem with the new Mario game on Switch 2' (thanks, Nintendo Life), discussing the probability of the upcoming Mario Kart title being as successful as its predecessor.

In the video, they discuss how Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has shifted nearly 75 million total units (including Wii U sales), which could hamper the initial impact of the ninth title in the series.

The fact that Mario Kart 8 has received constant updates and support with new content from Nintendo is a testament to its success, arguably making 9 a tougher sell for more casual Switch fans who already have a Switch, Mario Kart, and that won’t want to drop another $400 plus the cost of the game to play the new one.

Their thoughts from the video were as follows:

Krysta: "If you want to play the new one, Timmy also has to buy a $400 new console, I'm not sure Mom's convinced about that"

Kit: "Exactly, again - I have no doubt this is going to be an incredible game, I have no doubt that every Mario Kart sells well, but in terms of just the hill that this one in particular has to get over...this is Nintendo's goal... we have to do better than the last one - well are you really going do better than 75 million?"

The problem with the Switch 2 is the fact that the original Switch has been around for nearly a decade and has been a runaway success for Nintendo, arguably making it a harder sell overall. The original console didn't suffer the same plight, given the middling Wii U that preceded it. At the time of the original Switch's release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild became a must-have title, along with the console reaching new heights for Nintendo. Mario Kart 9 could be one of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, which would certainly help sell units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date is expected to be April 2, with several hands-on events coming days after. Preparations for the event in New York on April 4 are already underway, with more taking place across the world until the end of May.

