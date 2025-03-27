🌎 Nintendo is hosting hands-on events for the Nintendo Switch 2 in various countries, including a major event in New York City on April 4

Nintendo has begun preparing for its New York City Nintendo Switch 2 event. Those who have been selected will get hands-on time with the Japanese company's next system.

A video was uploaded to TikTok and then Reddit that shows the entrance and interior of the Center415 building in New York decked out in Nintendo Switch 2 branding.

Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events are set to take place in several countries and tickets have been given away randomly to those who registered their interest. Nintendo's New York event takes place on April 4, two days after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation airs.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events end on May 31, with the final hands-on taking place in Seoul, South Korea.

We're expecting to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and get a glimpse at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games – many of which will likely be playable at Nintendo's hands-on events.

Ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo is holding a dedicated Nintendo Direct focusing on Switch 1 titles. The timing is certainly strange, considering it's about to launch its next system. However, with over 150 million Switch units sold, Nintendo will want to sell as many units and games as possible before people jump to the Switch 2.

Nintendo may aim to dethrone Sony's long-standing record, too. Sony still has the best-selling console of all time, the PS2, which sold over 160 million units.

While it'll be a considerable feat for Nintendo to achieve the goal of selling 10 million Switch units, a price cut and ongoing software support could make it happen. As Nintendo is keen to show, despite being eight years old, there's still plenty of life in the Nintendo Switch yet.

