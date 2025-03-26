🤔 Nintendo could roll out Switch 2 games in phases, with dev kits arriving in June for third-party developers

🥳 The launch will begin with first-party games, including Mario Kart

📆 Third-party games will follow in October-November

🎄 A final phase of game releases will occur during the holiday period

With the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct only a week away, an intriguing rumor has emerged. And it paints a rather confusing picture of how Nintendo's next console could launch.

According to Insider Gaming, which broke the news of Sony's PlayStation Portal and that the PS5 Slim would come with a detachable disc drive, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch won't follow the usual tradition.

Insider Gaming says "various sources" say Nintendo will launch the Switch 2 in June and adopt a "three-phase strategy" for Switch 2 game releases.

The launch will begin with first-party games, giving fans access to Nintendo's best on day one. We're expecting Nintendo Switch 2 launch games to include Mario Kart, which has already been teased.

The second stage will begin in October-November. Third-party studios will release their games during this period, as Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits will only be sent out in June.

Finally, the last phase will take place over the holiday period, where there will be another influx of games, potentially from both Nintendo and third-parties.

Why I’m not convinced about the Switch 2 launch plans

(Credit: The Shorcut/Nintendo)

While the Nintendo Switch 2 launch date seems feasible – though a release date of May has also been strongly rumored – the notion that developers won't receive Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits until June seems incredibly unlikely.

That might be the case for smaller indie developers. However, for Nintendo not to supply Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft and EA with dev kits ahead of the console's launch would be unprecedented. It would also give third-parties just a few months to get their games running on Nintendo Switch 2, which would be quite a feat.

Third-party publishers will also want to be part of the initial launch day buying rush, where consumers tend to pick up more new games for their console so they have plenty to play.

It would also be bizarre if Nintendo Switch 2 launched with only a couple of Nintendo games and nothing else. The Japanese company would then have to inform consumers that "more games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 three months later", which sounds like a PR nightmare.

Industry analyst David Gibson also isn't convinced by Insider Gaming's report. "Almost had me until dev kits go out in June was listed. Sorry I think that was a year ago..." Gibson wrote on X.

It's also worth mentioning that the Nintendo Switch 2 leaked ahead of its official reveal in January. If Nintendo had delayed dev kits in the hopes of keeping its new console secret, it's unlikely the console would have been exposed in such a fashion.

Either way, we'll soon discover whether Insider Gaming's report is true, though I really hope a staggered launch isn't on the cards. After eight years on sale, Nintendo has had ample time to ensure the Nintendo Switch 2 is backed by a comprehensive line up of software.

We'll find out on April 2, when Nintendo hosts its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. We're expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, as well as confirmation of the Nintendo Switch 2 price, and an in-depth look at the hardware.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.