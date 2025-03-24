👀 It looks like some retailers are preparing for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch by removing accessories from sale

We're getting closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, but we may have received another indication that Nintendo's console will launch sooner rather than later.

As shared by a user on X, Walmart has removed Nintendo Switch accessories from sale. There may be a simple reason behind the decision – perhaps the store is relocating its Nintendo Switch section. Or, it could indicate that the store is ready to fill empty shelves with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

It may seem premature, but many believe the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date will be April 2, and the console will be available on sale in early May. A launch in June has also been suggested, but there are many signs of a May Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Accessory makers have been teasing Nintendo Switch 2 hardware for months now, and several cases are already available from Amazon. Clearly, despite Nintendo not revealing the official specifications to consumers yet, manufacturers are confident enough to create new products based on previously leaked information.

There’s also reports that Nintendo sent a large shipment of almost 400,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units to retailers in January.

Fans are patiently waiting for Nintendo to provide the final details about its next console. We still don't know the system's release date, price or internal specs. We can also only speculate about the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, though a few titles have been confirmed.

Like millions of others, we'll be tuning into the Nintendo Direct on April 2 to see what Nintendo has in store. In the meantime, fans can enjoy four upcoming SNES games on March 28. They can also look forward to the opening of a Nintendo Store in San Francisco, and enjoy new tracks on Nintendo Music.

