Nintendo has announced a new wave of SNES games for Nintendo Switch Online, and I wouldn't be surprised if most people hadn't heard of them.

On March 28, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play Nobunaga's Ambition, Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Water: New Horizons.

Nobunaga's Ambition is a historical strategy game from publisher Koei (now Koei Tecmo), the team behind Rise of the Ronin. Nobunaga's Ambition and Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness came to North America in 1986 and 1990.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire came to the US in 1995. Set in the Three Kingdoms era, it was one of the first games to explore one of the most famous and dramatic periods in Chinese history.

Uncharted Water: New Horizons is a classic strategy and role-playing game. Set during the Age of Exploration in the 16th century, it was first released in Japan in 1993 and came to the US in 1994.

It's fair to say that all three SNES games are rather niche, though there will be some players who have fond memories of each. Like all SNES games on Nintendo Switch Online, you can create suspend and resume points, which makes retro games more forgiving. You can also experiment with different visual filters and aspect ratios, and enjoy online multiplayer in games that support it.

Nintendo Switch owners expect all Nintendo Switch Online games to be playable on the Japanese company's upcoming console. On April 2, Nintendo will provide a comprehensive look at the Nintendo Switch 2, which was teased earlier this year. Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible and Nintendo previously promised players' Nintendo Accounts would transfer over.

In other Nintendo Switch Online news, Nintendo has added three more classic soundtracks to Nintendo Music, its music streaming service that contains almost 50 official game soundtracks.

