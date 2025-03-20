👏 Ruffy and the Riverside has been all but confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

👀 We’ve also had hints that Final Fantasy 14 and Yooka-Replaylee are coming to Switch 2

🤔 Microsoft has pledged its support for Nintendo’s next system and Doom: The Dark Ages could be a potential launch title

📆 Ruffy and the Riverside releases on June 26, which may be after the Switch 2 has already launched

We already know that Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, allowing you to play all of the best Switch games and your existing library. But what about new games for the system?

We've had hints that Square Enix's Final Fantasy 14 could come to Nintendo Switch 2, and almost outright confirmation that Yooka-Replaylee will be released on Nintendo's next console. Nintendo has also teased the next Mario Kart iteration, which we're expecting to see more of during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

However, another developer has revealed that there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of its upcoming game.

Ruffy and the Riverside, described as one of the best platforming games of 2025, is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch(es), according to a press release from the game's developer. Notice the plural for Nintendo Switch there.

Interestingly, the hand-drawn 3D platformer releases on June 26, which might suggest we'll see Nintendo's next console before that date. The latest Nintendo Switch 2 release date prediction suggests May 15 as the launch date.

It's unclear whether Ruffy and the Riverside will release natively for the Nintendo Switch 2 or work across both devices – similar to how cross-gen games work on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Either way, it's at least another confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 game, and you can bank on many more titles coming to the Japanese company's next console.

Microsoft has already pledged its support for Nintendo Switch 2, with Doom: The Dark Ages tipped to be a launch title. Publishers that were slow to release their titles on Switch will also be keen not to miss out this time around.

After all, analysts believe the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the biggest video game launch ever. They also believe the console will still sell like hotcakes, even if it's priced higher than $399.99.

We'll soon have all the answers we need as April 2 draws ever closer.

