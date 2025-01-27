👏 Nintendo Switch 2 will be supported by Xbox

🤝 Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft is looking forward to supporting the console

📏 Spencer said he’s congratulated Nintendo on the reveal and praised the bigger screen size

⏳ We’ll have to wait to see which games Microsoft believes are a good fit for Nintendo Switch 2

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has shared his excitement for the Nintendo Switch 2 and said that the company plans to release Xbox games on the upcoming hybrid console.

Microsoft released a couple of games on Nintendo Switch, including Pentiment and Grounded. However, we could see more notable Xbox games on Nintendo Switch 2 such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of Thieves.

Speaking on the Gamertag Radio podcast, Spencer said Microsoft is “really looking forward” to supporting Nintendo’s next console, and praised the Japanese company’s approach.

“Nintendo and their innovation, what they mean in this industry, I just always applaud the moves they make,” Spencer said.

When asked to comment on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, Spencer believes the console will be another massive success for Nintendo.

“They did a little flash video. I know we’ll get more detail over time,” Spencer said. “It’s hard with what’s publicly out there now about the platform for everybody to get their hands around it, but who would ever bet against the success of that team? They are just masterful in what they do. Switch is a massive success. And I think Switch 2 will be as well.”

We’re still waiting for a full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, but Spencer has already praised the console’s bigger screen. Spencer said he personally congratulated Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa over email, and joked, “My old eyes appreciate the larger screen. It’s not always true that I can read all the text!”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to have strong third-party support, with publishers such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Nacon, and Konami rumored to be releasing games for the system. We’ll have to see what games Microsoft thinks are a good match for Switch 2, which could be dictated by the console’s power.

