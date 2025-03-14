(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

In my quest to absorb as much Nintendo Switch 2 news as possible like an insatiable human sponge, I stumbled across a rather compelling post on X. The post by ThunderStash Gaming attempts to narrow down the Nintendo Switch 2 release date using "logic, patterns and solid research".

And you know what? I think I might be convinced.

But let's cut to the chase: ThunderStash Gaming believes the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is May 15. Here's how he reached that conclusion.

Doom: The Dark Ages release date

(Credit: id Tech)

First up is perhaps the weakest argument in ThunderStash's prediction. Doom: The Dark Ages releases on May 15, and could be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title. Both Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal came to Nintendo Switch, suggesting a Doom: The Dark Ages port is likely for Nintendo's upcoming hardware. Microsoft has already pledged to support the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events

The Nintendo Switch 2 experience events end on May 11… (Credit: Nintendo)

Next, we need to look at the timing of the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events. The events run from April 4 to May 11 across all major regions, before a 20-day break. The final event takes place in Seoul on May 31, a region that isn't usually a priority for Nintendo. As ThunderStash points out, the Nintendo Switch launched nine months late in South Korea, in December 2017. Nintendo could use this 20-day gap, then, to launch the Switch 2.

LEGO Mario Kart release date

Could we get LEGO Mario Kart and a new Mario Kart game on May 15? (Credit: LEGO/Nintendo)

The timing of the recently announced LEGO Mario Kart set is also suspicious. Nintendo launches the set on May 15, which is unusual for Nintendo and LEGO's collaborations. Other sets have launched at the beginning of the month and on the weekend, not mid-week, which breaks LEGO's usual pattern.

Nintendo Store San Francisco opening

What better way to open a new store than with a new console! (Credit: Nintendo)

The same applies to the Nintendo Store opening in San Francisco. Nintendo is opening its second official store in the US on – you guessed it – May 15. The timing seems more than coincidental, and having a new console to sell to customers visiting and passing by the store makes sound business sense.

Nintendo Switch 2 shipment

Picture this with Switch 2 units instead of AMD RX 9070s. (Credit: Overclockers UK)

Strengthening his prediction further, ThunderStash points out that around 383,000 Nintendo Switch 2 units have reportedly arrived in North America. It would be strange to send such a large amount of inventory so early if the Switch 2 was set to launch in June or September.

Donkey Kong Country opens at Super Nintendo World

Nintendo is adding its Donkey Kong Country attraction to Super Nintendo World on May 22. This gives the Nintendo Switch 2 plenty of breathing room if it launches on May 15. It'll also let players enjoy the console in the newly opened exhibit, creating the perfect press opportunity.

Nintendo could mimic Apple's launch strategy

Apple usually launches new hardware a few weeks after its announced. (Credit: The Shortcut)

We've already seen the Nintendo Switch 2, but we'll find out all the juicy details on April 2 as part of a Nintendo Direct. It means the Switch 2 will have had enough time to percolate in the minds of consumers and the media. Nintendo may want to capitalize on that interest by launching the Switch 2 just over a month after its final reveal. It's a similar strategy to Apple, which reveals the next iPhone and then launches its next-generation of devices a few weeks later while they're still fresh in the minds of buyers and capturing headlines in the media.

Empty release calendar for May

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is one of the notable games coming out in May. And it’s coming to Switch. (Credit: Capcom)

If these predictions weren't enough to convince you of a May 15 release date for Nintendo Switch, a quick look at our upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox games lists shows there are currently no major releases to mention aside for Doom: The Dark Ages. Any publisher with even the slightest amount of business acumen would want to avoid releasing their title during the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. That is, unless they have a port available for Nintendo's next system.

Nintendo will want to avoid the Memorial Day weekend

ThunderStash concludes by stating that Nintendo will release its console ahead of Memorial Day weekend. A May 15 launch would get the Switch 2 into players' hands just as school breaks for summer. This means kids could take the system on road trips, flights, and vacations – giving Nintendo free PR again.

So what do you think? Are you convinced that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date will be May 15? We’ll soon know for sure as April 2 is rapidly approaching.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.