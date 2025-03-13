🆕 A second Nintendo Store opens May 15, 2025, in San Francisco's Union Square

🍄 It’ll feature game systems, exclusive products, iconic characters, and unique experiences

👏 It joins New York store; expect events, especially around Nintendo Switch 2 launch

🥳 Enter My Nintendo x San Francisco sweepstakes for a chance to attend the grand opening

Nintendo will open its second official store in the United States on May 15 in San Francisco. The Nintendo San Francisco store is located in historic Union Square at 331 Powell Street, and will include game systems, exclusive Nintendo products, iconic Nintendo characters and unique experiences.

The Nintendo San Francisco store joins Nintendo's well-established New York store, which opened on May 14, 2005. Nintendo has hosted several events at its NYC store, including Super Smash Bros. character reveals. Expect similar experiences at the San Francisco store, especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch around the corner.

If you want to be one of the first to visit the Nintendo San Francisco store, you can enter the My Nintendo x San Francisco sweepstakes. This will give you a chance to win a trip to the grand opening. You and up to two guests can experience the city during a three-night, four-day trip and receive a tour of the upcoming store during the Nintendo San Francisco launch event. You can enter here.

All eyes are on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. Fans are patiently waiting to find out more about Nintendo's Switch successor, including the price and release date. We're also expecting to see what games are coming to the system, including a closer look at the next Mario Kart entry.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.