Nintendo has announced when its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place. The presentation, which will offer “a closer look at Nintendo Switch 2”, airs on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET.

We’re expecting to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price, and hopefully a few surprises about the hardware. While leaks largely spoilt the Switch 2’s first reveal, there’s still a lot we don’t know. The short trailer teased that the Joy-Con controller’s can function as a mouse, and the second USB-C on the top of the console could have some additional uses.

The presentation will hopefully show an exciting line up of games coming to the console, including more information on the next Mario Kart which was initially teased. Nintendo will have undoubtedly been preparing a strong slate of software to entice consumers to buy its new console, but what other famous franchises could we see?

Like other Nintendo Directs, you can watch the presentation on YouTube or Nintendo’s website on April 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. We’ll be tuning in and bringing you all the biggest announcements from the event.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.