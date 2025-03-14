💰 The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be priced at $400 or more, making it Nintendo's most expensive console to date

We're less than a month away from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2. However, a group of prominent industry analysts have shared their Nintendo Switch 2 predictions with Bloomberg, including how much the console will cost.

Analysts believe Nintendo Switch 2 will deliver the biggest launch in game industry history. They also believe the system won't have trouble selling, even if the Nintendo Switch 2 price is higher than its predecessor.

“They will sell boatloads of Switch 2 in the first months in particular, almost regardless of the price,” said Tokyo-based industry watcher Serkan Toto. “We can expect a great software lineup in year one, from new Mario Kart and 3D Mario after eight years to Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4. There will also be third-party support from day one, most probably including blockbusters like Call of Duty.”

Toto is one of several analysts who believe the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $400 or more, $100 more than the original Switch's launch price of $299. However, Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda believes it could be $499.

“The original Switch’s Nvidia chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2’s chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range,” Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead with $499.”

Analysts Yijia Zhai of UBS and Robin Zhu of Sanford C. Bernstein expect Nintendo to release the console in June, with a first-day inventory of six million to eight million units. If that is true and Nintendo sells out, the Switch 2 console would become the biggest console launch ever.

Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina, who predicts the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be between $399 and $449, thinks Nintendo will sell 20 million Switch 2 units in its first year on the market.

There's a chance that US tariffs could also influence the Nintendo Switch 2 price. However, the Switch 2 price shouldn’t be impacted by US tariffs on China as it will be assembled in Vietnam, a major US trading partner, which should lower Nintendo's risk.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the Nintendo Switch 2 price would be what "consumers expect for Nintendo products", but it's still likely to be Nintendo's most expensive console to date.

