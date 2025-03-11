🙏 A new Nintendo patent suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 could have voice chat

🎤 The new console might feature proximity chat in games like Mario Kart and Splatoon

🤝 Proximity chat only works when players are close in-game, making it a preferable solution

📆 Nintendo is set to reveal all details about the Switch 2 on April 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be an improvement on the previous console in almost every way. But will Nintendo finally address the console's lack of voice chat support?

A recently discovered patent published last month in the US suggests (thanks, Wccftech) Nintendo could implement proximity chat in games. The proposed communication feature would make games like Mario Kart, Among Us, and team-based titles like Splatoon even more fun and chaotic.

Proximity chat could be a preferable solution for Nintendo, as it only works when players are close to one another in-game instead of always being on.

The absence of voice chat is noticeably absent when playing the best Switch games online. Nintendo attempted to add voice chat as a dedicated Switch Online app. However, only a few games were supported and it was generally inferior to other chat applications like Discord. Consequently, hardly anyone used it.

There has been talk that the 'C button' on the right Joy-Con could let players access voice chat and instant messaging features quickly. However, Nintendo has a track record of being notoriously protective of its players, especially as it has a younger audience. The Japanese company still requires players to trade complicated friend codes instead of online usernames, for example.

Nintendo's requirement to use an app to voice chat also led to some ridiculous demands on the player. For example, this infamous Splatoon 2 headset guide asked players to connect a headset to a phone and the Switch system.

Voice chatting on the Nintendo Switch has always been a pain. (Credit: Nintendo)

Hopefully Nintendo can implement a voice chat system that works natively on the Switch 2 – something that Sony and Microsoft have offered for decades. Nintendo is set to reveal every last detail about the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

For now, Nintendo is celebrating its famous mascot as part of Mario Day.

