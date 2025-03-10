📆 March 10 is Mario Day, celebrated by Nintendo since 2016

💰 Discounts available on popular Mario games for Switch, including Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

🍄 There are also special offers on Mario-themed merchandise and accessories

⏰ Deals are likely to end this week, so act fast

Today is March 10, which means it's Mario Day!

Nintendo has chosen March 10 to celebrate its beloved portly plumber since 2016 and this year there are plenty of discounts for fans to enjoy.

If you're looking to save on some of the best Mario games on Switch, look no further. You can find discounts on popular titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD below.

Additionally, there are special offers on various Mario-themed merchandise and accessories at GameStop. The deals are likely to end this week, so don't miss out on these limited-time offers to celebrate Mario Day in style!

Mario Day deals at Walmart

Walmart has the best Mario Day deals out of the three big retailers on our list, simply because can save a couple of extra cents off each game listed.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch OLED bundle - $349 (was $417.97)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - $49.50 (was $59.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.88 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.88 (was $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $39.88 (was $59.99)

Super Mario RPG - $39.88 (was $59.99)

Princess Peach: Showtime! - $39.88 (was $59.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - $49.99 (was $59.99)

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - $29.83 (was $49.99)

See all the Mario Day deals at Walmart

Mario Day deals at Best Buy

Best Buy’s Mario Day deals include $20 off the following games. You’ll have to add some titles to your cart to see the price.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch OLED bundle - $349.99 (was $417.97)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario RPG - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Princess Peach: Showtime! - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - $29.99 (was $49.99)

See all Mario Day deals at Best Buy

Mario Day deals at GameStop

GameStop is the only retailer offering Mario Day-themed deals on toys, apparel and third-party accessories. You’ll also find the $20 off deal on a selection of Mario games.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch OLED bundle - $349.99 (was $417.97)

Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on all Nintendo toys, apparel, board games, & homeware

Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on all third-party accessories for Nintendo Switch

Buy 1, Get 50% off on all GameStop brand accessories and memory for Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Super Mario RPG - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Princess Peach: Showtime! - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - $39.99 (was $59.99)

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong - $29.99 (was $49.99)

See all the Mario Day deals at GameStop

