🏆 Review Score: 4 out of 5

Pros:

✅ Hoovering up treasure never gets old

✅ Catching ghosts is still strangely satisfying

✅ Enjoyable environmental puzzles and gameplay

✅ Looks great in Docked and Handheld mode

✅ Fun online multiplayer mode

Cons:

❌ The mission-based structure can get a little repetitive

❌ Only runs at 60fps, despite being a 2013 Nintendo 3DS game

❌ Doesn’t include any new content for returning players

The Shortcut Review

Nintendo isn’t afraid to exhume older titles from the graveyard to fill gaps in its release schedule, and luckily, it’s got a wealth of titles to choose from. We’ve seen a slew of remasters, remakes and unexpected ports from almost every platform on Nintendo Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is the latest game that’s being rolled out again for a brand-new audience.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a polished, no-thrills port of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, which was first released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The game doesn’t quite hit the heights of the excellent Luigi’s Mansion 3 – as you might expect – but those who missed out over a decade ago will find plenty to enjoy, as will fans of the beanpole plumber’s more recent ghost-busting antics.

It’s fair to say Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a fairly straightforward adaption for Nintendo Switch. This is the same game with no new content added, though nothing has been removed either. You’ll still find the game’s online multiplayer component, unlike The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5, which axed its popular Factions mode.

The gameplay in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD mostly consists of light puzzle solving, capturing ghosts, collecting treasure, and progressing through the game’s different environments. It’s not going to get your heart pumping like a well-timed jump scare, but I found it entertaining nonetheless. The same can be said about the game’s achingly simple story, which doesn’t outstay its welcome.

I was less keen on the game’s mission-based format, which was clearly designed around the Nintendo 3DS being a handheld console. I prefer the previous game’s more traditional approach, which sees you progress through the story without jumping in and out to complete new tasks. Some may appreciate the more bite-sized mission structure, however.

Visually, the game scrubs up well on Nintendo Switch and can look genuinely excellent.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Developer: Tantalus

Publisher: Nintendo

Price: $59.99

Install size: 3.3GB

Release date: June 27, 2024

Visually, the game scrubs up remarkably well on Nintendo Switch and can look genuinely excellent at times. The graphics are sharp and some smart changes to the game’s textures and overall presentation have a transformative effect. It also looks great in Docked or Handheld mode, with no compromises to be found whichever way you like to play.

However, despite releasing on a significantly more powerful console in the form of the Nintendo Switch, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD doesn’t run at 60fps, which is an oddity. Thankfully, the game’s frame rate is easy to overlook and never wavers throughout.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a competent if unambitious port, then, especially compared to some of the more recent efforts Nintendo has delivered. Nevertheless, it’s a worthy addition to the console’s burgeoning library of classic games and means you can now enjoy two of Luigi’s three haunting adventures on your Nintendo Switch. Read my full Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD review below.

How I tested Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD 🧪

I played Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD primarily in Handheld mode using the Mobapad M6 HD Joy-Con. When in Docked mode, the game was played on an LG CX 55-inch OLED using the mClassic from Marseille and a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It took me around 15 hours to complete Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and I sunk an extra hour or so into the game’s online multiplayer mode.

What I loved about Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ❤️

👻 Catching ghosts is super satisfying. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’s ghost-catching mechanic remains as satisfying as ever. Stunning a ghost with your flashlight and then engaging in a tug-of-war as they frantically attempt to escape the Poltergust 3000’s pull is always engaging and often comical at the same time.

Hoovering up coins, gold bars, and dollar bills shouldn’t be as compelling as it is, but I found myself sucking up every piece of shimmering gold I could find.

🧩 Enjoyable environmental puzzles and gameplay. You’ll be presented with countless head-scratching puzzles that require you to use Luigi’s arsenal like the Dark-Light to reveal hidden objects or his trusty Poltergust 3000 to manipulate the environment. You’ll need to solve physics-based puzzles, too, like using fire to melt ice or pulling back dusty rugs to uncover treasure. Solving a puzzle or uncovering a cleverly concealed secret always provides a nice sense of achievement, and they’re never too taxing or obtuse.

🤗 Looks great in Docked and Handheld mode. Whether you play in Docked or Handheld mode, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD looks excellent. There’s no downside to taking your ghost hunting on the go, and owing to its Nintendo 3DS origins, it plays great in Handheld mode. The game’s visuals don’t suffer when blown up on a big screen, either, giving you the type of freedom and flexibility that has become a hallmark of the Nintendo Switch. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD can best be described as a tasteful and smart update to an already visually impressive Nintendo 3DS game.

👉 Pleasing HD Rumble support. Nintendo doesn’t give HD Rumble much love these days, which is a shame as it’s a nice feature to have. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a pleasant reminder that the technology can add an extra element to the gameplay, creating a tangible sensation as you hoover up bulky bits of treasure and capture those meddling ghosts.

👍 Better controls. It takes a bit of getting used to, but Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD controls far better than it did on Nintendo 3DS thanks to the second analog stick. You’re given far more control over your Poltergust and flashlight, which means you can spend more time wrestling ghosts instead of the game’s controls.

😍 Doesn’t look like a 2013 Nintendo 3DS game. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD can best be described as a tasteful and smart update to an already visually impressive Nintendo 3DS game. Changes are subtle but make a big difference to the game’s overall presentation. The crisp 1080p resolution is a far cry from the Nintendo 3DS’s fuzzy and pixelated 480p output, and being able to enjoy the game on a much larger screen also benefits the game’s punchy and vibrant art style.

🤝 Fun online multiplayer mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD includes an enjoyable multiplayer mode called ‘ScareScraper’, where you and three other players have to battle your way to the top of a haunted mansion. It’s not the most comprehensive multiplayer mode ever made, but seeing four Luigis battle new bosses and collect treasure together is rather wholesome. The only problem is players tend to drop out before they’ve reached the top of the ScareScraper, ending a promising run in its tracks.

🏆 Scores, gems, and Boos to beat. You’re awarded a score after each mission, and there are gems to find for completionists. Each level contains a Boo to capture, too, which unlocks an additional mission on each stage. If you’re itching for more once the credits roll, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD has plenty of extra content.

What I disliked about Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD 💔

😖 It gets a little repetitive. The mission-based structure of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is great if you’re someone who likes to play in short bursts, but it means you’ll be revisiting the same areas on multiple occasions, often retreading your steps. New areas inject some much-needed variety into the game, but things can start to feel a bit repetitive once you’ve visited a location for the umpteenth time.

While you’ll quickly get used to the game running at 30fps, it’s a shame that developer Tantalus didn’t try to squeeze more out of the game’s performance.

🤷‍♂️ Only runs at 30fps. The Nintendo Switch is more than capable of running a Nintendo 3DS game from 2013 at 60fps, but unfortunately, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD fails to hit that target. While you’ll quickly get used to the game running at 30fps, it’s a shame that developer Tantalus didn’t try to squeeze more out of the game’s performance. Thankfully, it’s a rock-solid 30fps with no dips, frame-pacing issues or stutters.

😫 Too many interruptions from Professor E. Gadd. Professor E. Gadd is a generally likable character, but his constant calls via the Dual Scream become annoying fast. He constantly interrupts, only to provide the most basic of advice. It wouldn’t be an issue if you could carry on playing while he calls, but Luigi is forced to stop in his tracks to answer E. Gadd’s incessant calls several times during a level.

🥺 Doesn’t have the charm of the original. Luigi’s Mansion became a cult classic on the Nintendo GameCube and is still beloved to this day. Even though Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD recreates many of the same elements with aplomb, it can’t quite recapture the charm of the original or even the third entry in the series. Whether that’s down to the game being designed for the Nintendo 3DS is unclear, but it’s missing that undeniable wonder of other Luigi’s Mansion games.

If you played Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013, don’t expect any new content or surprises in this Switch remake.

😓 There isn’t any new content from the 2013 release. If you played Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013, don’t expect any new content or surprises in this Switch remake. Aside from improved visuals, there isn’t anything new for returning players to discover. That’s a shame, as Nintendo has typically added some welcomed extras with other Nintendo Switch ports, but that’s not the case this time around.

Should you buy Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ You enjoyed Luigi’s Mansion 3 and want some more ghost-busting action.

✅ You’re looking for a game that can be played in short bursts.

✅ You’d like to replay the Nintendo 3DS game with better visuals and controls.

No, if…

❌ You had your fill of Luigi’s Mansion 2 in 2013.

❌ You were hoping the game ran at 60 frames per second.

❌ You’re not a fan of a mission-based gameplay structure.

