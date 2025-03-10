👀 An FCC filing has leaked Nintendo Switch 2 details, including NFC support via the right Joy-Con

It's been a while since we've had a genuine Nintendo Switch 2 leak to share, but new details have emerged thanks to filings from the FCC (Federal Communication Commission).

The FCC's filings confirm that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support NFC via its right Joy-Con controller – just like its predecessor – which suggests amiibo will be supported on Nintendo's next console.

Nintendo may have kept the feature for backwards compatibility with older Switch games, or it may be planning to release more interactive figurines in the future.

As expected, the top USB-C port on the Nintendo Switch 2 can also be used for charging, which is handy for those who like to play in tabletop mode. The charging port at the bottom of the console was previously blocked in this configuration, so it's a simple but welcome improvement.

According to The Verge, the FCC filings also reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6, an upgrade over the original console's Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6 offers several benefits over the older standard, including the ability to achieve faster speeds. It's also more efficient, which could extend the Nintendo Switch 2's battery life.

Lastly, the Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filings mention an AC adapter with a maximum of 15V, but another AC adapter that can reach 20V. It's still unclear how the Nintendo Switch 2 will function when docked. However, early predictions suggest it will be much more powerful than its predecessor when docked, which the 20V adapter also hints at.

Nintendo will unveil the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2. The Japanese company will likely share the console's release date, preorder date, price and showcase the launch lineup of games.

Nintendo has already teased the next installment in the Mario Kart franchise, though we don't know if it'll be called Mario Kart 9. We also saw how the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con magnetically attaches and detaches from the console, and Nintendo teased that they can function like a mouse.

Still, there's bound to be some more surprises during Nintendo's official reveal, as we learn more about the console's capabilities.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.