😮 The LEGO Mario Kart set has nearly 2,000 pieces and costs $169.99

📆 It’s available for pre-order now, launching on May 15

🏎️ The set includes a posable Mario figure in a Standard Kart on a stand

💁 Designed for advanced LEGO builders, it’s suitable for Nintendo-loving adults

Fans can pre-order the LEGO Mario Kart set today. The latest collaboration from Nintendo and LEGO's fruitful partnership will launch on May 15 for $169.99.

It contains 1,972 pieces and stands 8.5 inches tall and 7.5 inches wide once assembled, making it an impressive display trophy for any mantelpiece.

The set, known officially as 'LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart' features a posable head and arms, but the kart isn't capable of moving around. For that, you'll need one of the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit models and a Nintendo Switch.

You can place the brick-built figure of Mario in his Standard Kart on the included stand and recreate some iconic poses from the games, like drifting.

The LEGO Mario Kart set is aimed at "advanced LEGO builders" and would make a suitable gift for a Nintendo-loving adult instead of a child. However, there is detailed step-by-step instructions so there’s nothing stopping you from supervising the build.

Nintendo recently teased a LEGO Game Boy, which will be released in October. The LEGO Game Boy is rumored to cost $69.99, making it one of the more affordable sets in recent years.

