Good news, LEGO fans. Rumors suggest the upcoming LEGO Game Boy, teased earlier this year, will launch on October 1st for $60.

That’s according to reliable LEGO leaker Falconbrickstudios on Instagram (thanks, VGC), who also believes the set will contain 421 pieces.

That’s less than the 540 pieces found in the LEGO Super Mario Piranha set, which also cost $59.99. It wouldn’t be too surprising, then, if the LEGO Game Boy set costs the same.

If the LEGO Game Boy price leak is true, it will please those who may have felt priced out of the grander sets. Nintendo and LEGO recently released The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set for $300, and the giant LEGO Bowser was $269.99.

Earlier this year, LEGO and Nintendo teased its latest collaboration with a short video on X. It showed a glimpse of the design, including recognizable components like the purple face buttons, gray case and black D-Pad.

Nintendo is bound to be cooking up more partnerships with LEGO, which has proven to be very successful. But will we ever get a LEGO Nintendo game, though? Sony recently partnered with the Swedish brick maker for LEGO Horizon Adventures. In my review, I said LEGO Horizon Adventures “certainly provides a lighter, more welcoming take on the Horizon universe, it still feels like ill-fitting source material to get the brick treatment.”

A Nintendo LEGO game would certainly fare better, but for now, we’ll have to make do with the plastic bricks.

