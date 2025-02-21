🆕 A new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle has been revealed

👀 The bundle contains Super Mario Bros. Wonder and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online

📆 It’ll cost $349 and will launch on February 27

🥳 It’s likely part of Nintendo’s upcoming MAR10 celebrations

All eyes may be on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal on April 2, but Nintendo still believes it can reach more consumers with its existing system.

A new Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle will launch on February 27 for $349.99. That’s according to the notoriously accurate leaker billbil-kun, who has a fantastic track record. (Update: it’s true. Best Buy has already listed the console.)

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED console with Red and Blue Joy-Con, a voucher for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle could coincide with Nintendo’s usual MAR10 celebrations, which take place on March 10 and is usually when the Japanese company pushes the best Mario games for Switch.

However, with the Nintendo Switch 2 release drawing ever closer and with over 150 million units sold, the Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle will be aimed at a small subset of gamers and parents.

Nintendo has promised to support the Switch if there’s demand, and doesn’t believe the Switch 2 announcement has impacted sales. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told Sankei: “We don’t think the impact of the reluctance to buy is that great, and we think that it is solid for the eighth year, but we have not been able to reach the plan.”

However, Nintendo will likely have its eye on Sony’s long-standing sales record. Sony still holds the record for most consoles sold with the PS2, which has reportedly sold over 160 million units.

Will Nintendo break that record? There’s definitely a chance. A price cut once the Nintendo Switch 2 launches will certainly help, and there are still a couple of marquee games on the way, including Xenoblade Chronicles X and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

