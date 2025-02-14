📏 The Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be considerably bigger than the original

🆚 A mockup from a 3D artist has given us a good idea of the difference

🤔 The Switch 2 could feel more similar to the Steam Deck, which is a lot wider

🙏 However, Nintendo will hopefully create a much lighter console than Valve’s

One of the most striking aspects about the Nintendo Switch 2 is its size, as it’s considerably larger than the original Switch. With a reported 8-inch screen and taller, wider Joy-Con controllers, the Switch 2 might be slightly unwieldy for those with smaller hands, but will please gamers who wished for a larger display.

A mockup was created by 3D artist CardnlH that shows just how much bigger the Nintendo Switch 2 will be.The wider body is more akin to a Steam Deck than the Switch OLED, though it seems like the console will be a similar thickness to what we’ve been used to judging from the reveal trailer.

The Switch 2 is large and in charge. (Credit: Cardnlh)

The size of the console also leads to some concerns over how much the Nintendo Switch 2 will weigh. For comparison, the Steam Deck OLED weighs 640 grams, the Asus ROG Ally X weighs 675 grams, and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ weighs 793 grams, while the Switch is just 297 grams with the Joy-Con attached. That’s a massive disparity, and as someone who owns a Steam Deck OLED and a Switch OLED (which is slightly heavier at 319 grams), the difference is stark.

Hopefully Nintendo will ensure that the Switch 2 isn’t too heavy, especially as the console is popular with younger players, but the larger size might have some waiting for a Nintendo Switch 2 Lite, which seems like a given.

However, the bigger size of the Nintendo Switch 2 has already been praised by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said is “old eyes appreciate the larger screen”.

We’ll find out everything we need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, when Nintendo will hold a deep-dive Nintendo Direct presentation.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut's Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar's Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch.