We’re all waiting with bated breath for the Nintendo Switch 2 price to be announced, but a new leak from Costco Canada might have given us our strongest hint yet.

In a thread on Famiboards (thanks, Nintendo Wire), a Canadian Costco employee has reportedly shared an internal product listing and a sales floor sign that reveals the Nintendo Switch 2’s price.

According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $499.99 CAD, which is around $350 USD. However, considering the Nintendo Switch OLED costs $450 CAD and $350 USD, it’s likely that the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be at least $399.99 USD.

While we’ll have to take the latest Nintendo Switch 2 price leak with a pinch of salt (the misspelling of “place” in the sale sign doesn’t scream legitimate), many have widely predicted a price of $399. However, other sources suggest the Switch 2 could cost up to $499 with a game included.

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa recently said that the Nintendo Switch 2 price will factor in “the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products”. It’s also unlikely that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be affected by US tariffs on China.

Either way, all will be revealed on April 2, where we should also get the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.