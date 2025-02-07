🙌 Nintendo is bringing another classic title to its Switch Online service

🆕 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can play a new GBA game

❤️ Wario Land 4 drops onto the service on Valentine’s day, February 14

🥇 It’s one of the best Game Boy Advance games, and inspired recent hit titles like Pizza Tower

Nintendo is continuing to add value to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership tier, and subscribers can soon enjoy one of the best GBA games ever made.

On February 14, Wario Land 4 will join the service, bringing the flatulent plumber’s classic adventure to Nintendo Switch. The greedy hero has been resigned to mini game compilations and guest appearances in recent years, but Wario Land 4 proves that the garlic-loving Italian can stand on his own two feet.

Wario Land 4’s unique gameplay and larger-than-life bosses inspired recent hit titles such as Pizza Tower and Antonblast, which are both available on Nintendo Switch. However, it’s great to see Nintendo bring back Wario Land 4 for a brand-new audience and longtime fans.

Nintendo recently added another classic title to its growing Nintendo Switch Online library in Ridge Racer 64. The beloved arcade racing game still holds up today and it’s the first time it’s been playable on another system.

With the Nintendo Switch 2’s launch fast approaching, Nintendo will be keen to keep delivering reasons for people to sign up to its online service. Nintendo Switch Online members can play Switch games online, access hundreds of retro titles, and enjoy exclusive perks like Nintendo Music. However, to access N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance games like Wario Land 64, you need to subscribe to the highest Expansion Pack tier.

