🌍 Universal Orlando Resort is adding new attractions to Super Nintendo World

🆕 Attendees can look forward to a new Yoshi’s Adventure ride in 2025

🐵 A family-coaster Donkey Kong Country ride will also be added

📆 Super Nintendo World officially opened on February 17, 2023

We said there was so much potential to improve and expand beyond Mario in our Super Nintendo World review, and that’s exactly what attendees can expect in 2025 as new rides and attractions will be available.

Those who have already made the trip to Super Nintendo World can still enjoy the augmented Mario Kart ride, which we said felt “inventively fresh”, but you’ll also be able to journey through colorful landscapes on Yoshi’s Adventure, a new family-friendly ride. You’ll encounter many familiar characters and spot hidden colored glowing eggs as you weave your way through iconic Mushroom Kingdom landscapes.

Park-goers will also be able to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the Golden Banana in Mine-Cart Madness, a thrilling family coaster that sees you speeding through a mine. You’ll appear to jump across gaps in the track and perform other eye-popping feats straight from the Donkey Kong Country video games.

The new attractions should bring in more patrons in 2025, which will tie in nicely with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and generate excitement for the next Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, which is due out in April 2026. Hopefully, Universal Orlando will be able to improve the wait times for rides and make the park a little more budget-friendly as we found that once you’d purchased parking, passes and a Power-Up band things got a little expensive.