👀 Rumors suggest another Nintendo Direct will take place this week before the Switch 2 reveal on April 2

🎮 Sources hint it may focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch games

🤔 NateTheHate2, who leaked the Switch 2 announcement date, is uncertain about the Direct's format

🍄 Nintendo continues to expand its reach with new stores, exhibits, and updates to Nintendo Switch Online and Music

Could another Nintendo Direct happen this week ahead of Switch 2's reveal on April 2? Multiple sources suggest that Nintendo may hold another presentation before the Nintendo Switch 2 deep dive, which would be odd considering all eyes are on the Japanese company's next system.

Nintendo has vowed to support the Switch, which has sold over 150 million units, as long as demand exists. The Nintendo Direct could focus on upcoming games coming to the system, or even hammer home the fact that Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible.

NateTheHate2, who correctly leaked the Switch 2 announcement day, reports that it's unclear what format the Nintendo Direct will follow. "Yes, I've heard there is a Nintendo presentation this week -- I believe it is on/around Thursday & it'll be a Direct; but I'm not 100% certain on the format at present."

Nintendo has plenty to shout about these days. It recently announced another official Nintendo Store is coming to San Francisco, and released a new update for its sound alarm clock, Alarmo.

Nintendo is also adding a Donkey Kong Country exhibit to Super Nintendo World and continues to add new games and songs to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Music for subscribers to enjoy.

We'll have to wait for official confirmation from Nintendo, but with so many sources pointing to the possibility of a Nintendo Direct, it seems more than likely. Any showing from Nintendo will only increase fans' anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, which is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2.

We expect to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, release date, Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and how much the console will cost during the event, so don't miss it. We'll bring you all the news right here on The Shortcut and to the inboxes of our free and paid subscribers.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.