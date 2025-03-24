👏 Alarmo update adds quality of life improvements: more control over alarms, screen brightness, and stability

Nintendo is juggling a growing list of devices and services these days, but it hasn't forgotten about its sound alarm clock, Alarmo.

The last update for Alarmo was released in October last year, adding tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, the new update, which is available now, focuses on quality of life improvements.

Version 3.0.0 gives users more control over alarm times and modes, screen brightness settings, and adds stability improvements.

Alarmo was previously only available to Nintendo Switch Online members but the motion-sensing alarm clock can now be bought from retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop.

Alarmo costs $99.99 and is primarily designed for single people. The motion sensor, which brings an interactive element, struggles when there are more than two people in the bed or a pet.

However, that won't stop some Nintendo fans from purchasing the alarm clock as a novel desk accessory. You can check out the full Alarmo patch notes below:

You can now set the alarm ON/OFF, alarm time, and alarm mode for each day of the week.

You can now set the playback time of the Sleepy Sounds sound. You can set this in 1-minute increments from 1 minute to 60 minutes.

A preview will now play on the alarm scene selection screen.

Improved the stability of determining whether the good night sound will play.

Even if the good night sound has already played, you can now play it again by setting the good night sound.

You can now set the screen brightness to a darker setting.

You can now check the MAC address of the unit even when not connected to the Internet.

Fixed several issues and improved operational stability and usability.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date likely to be May 10, Nintendo certainly has its hands full these days. Along with promising to support the original Nintendo Switch as long as demand exists, Nintendo is opening up a second Nintendo Store in San Francisco.

It also launched Nintendo Music last year, and continues to build upon its Super Nintendo World attraction with new exhibits.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.