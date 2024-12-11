🆕 Nintendo has added a new game to Alarmo

🚗 You can now enjoy tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

🛜 You’ll need to connect your Alarmo to the Internet to get the new songs

⏰ There are seven tracks in total and a new hourly chime

Nintendo has released the first update for its sound alarm clock, Alarmo. Those who picked up the $99.99 clock can enjoy new music and sound effects from one of the best Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The new Alarmo update includes seven Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, which are Mario Kart Stadium, Twisted Mansion, Dolphin Shoals, Electrodrome, Cloudtop Cruise, Bowser’s Castle, Rainbow Road. Alarmo users can also enjoy a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-themed hourly chime.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe joins other featured games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure, and Splatoon 3.

Alarmo is currently only available to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers before it goes on sale to the public next year. The interactive alarm clock features a motion sensor that can detect your body movements and respond to gestures. Move around as the alarm plays and you’ll hear sounds like coins being collected or ink-firing in Splatoon 3.

Unfortunately, Alarmo is designed for single people and will not function correctly if you share a bed or sleep with pets. The motion sensor seems to struggle with more than one person, but the clock at least has a button mode that lets it function like a more traditional alarm clock. You can also still enjoy Alarmo’s hourly chimes, if you’d rather have it in the office.

Nintendo released Alarmo in October and its new music streaming service, Nintendo Music, followed shortly afterwards. However, the Japanese company is still keeping quiet regarding Nintendo Switch 2, though has promised an announcement will take place before April 1, 2025.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.