Surprise! Nintendo has confirmed that it will hold another Nintendo Direct ahead of April 2. A new Nintendo Direct was rumored earlier this week, and Nintendo has now made it official.

The Nintendo Direct will last around 30 minutes and will focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch games. Nintendo explicitly states that there will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.

It may seem strange that Nintendo wants to hold a new Direct presentation before the Switch 2 Direct on April 2. However, with over 150 million units sold, it still has a massive audience to serve with upcoming games.

It also helps that Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible, meaning every game shown tomorrow will work on Nintendo's next system.

If you'd like to watch the Nintendo Direct, it takes place on Thursday, March 27, at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. As always you can watch it on Nintendo's YouTube channel or via the embed below.

It’s worth reiterating that a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct takes place on Tuesday, April 2, at at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. We expect to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, as well as the console’s price and release date.

