(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

📆 A Nintendo Direct takes place today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET

👀 It’ll focus on upcoming Nintendo Switch games

🙅‍♂️ No Nintendo Switch 2 announcements will take place

✍️ We’ll be live blogging all the biggest announcements right here

08:06 ET: One of the titles that’s strongly rumored to be revealed today is a Nintendo Switch port of Kirby: Planet Robobot. Nintendo may have exhausted the Wii U well of games to bring over, but there are plenty of 3DS games that could benefit from a Nintendo Switch port. Nintendo has previously brought Miitopia, Monster Hunter Generations, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD to Nintendo Switch.

07:39 ET: There’s a high chance today’s Nintendo Direct will give us a comprehensive look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game still doesn’t have a release date but judging from the first gameplay trailer we saw, it seems pretty far along. Could Nintendo adopt a similar cross-gen release strategy for Metroid Prime 4 like we saw with Breath of the Wild on Wii U and Switch, and Twilight Princess on GameCube and Wii? I wonder.

06:40 ET: Happy Nintendo Direct day, everyone! Nintendo is hosting a 30 minute presentation that will focus solely on Nintendo Switch games, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

Even though we’ll have to wait a few more days for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, today’s Direct could focus on one of the most anticipated Switch games that was revealed seven years ago: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Nintendo is bound to have some other surprises up its sleeve, too. Could we finally see The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD come to Switch? Are there any Wii U ports missing now that Xenoblade Chronicles X has finally arrived?

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being backwards compatible, every game we see today should run on Nintendo’s next system without issue. That’s a huge bonus, and I know I’ll be revisiting my backlog on Nintendo Switch 2 – especially if the new hardware offers some performance improvements in older titles.

We’ll soon find out the answers to all our burning in questions, as today’s Nintendo Direct takes place at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. I’ll be bringing you all the updates right here on our Nintendo Direct live blog, but you can also watch along live below.

