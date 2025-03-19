😮 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has a Metacritic score of after 88 after 53 critic reviews

🥇 The game has 100% positive reviews, 0% mixed and 0% negative

👉 Xenoblade Chronicles X first released on the Wii U in 2015

📅 The game releases on Nintendo Switch on March 20

Nintendo might be preparing to launch its next console, but the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition shows there’s plenty for Nintendo Switch owners to enjoy.

The game first released on Wii U in 2015, and fans have been hoping for a Switch port for years. Thankfully, it sounds like this is a definitive edition that lives up to its name, and also means you can now play all four Xenoblade games on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 88 after 53 critic reviews, which is four points higher than the game first scored when it released on Wii U. Here’s what critics had to say about the long-awaited Xenoblade Chronicles X port.

Nintendo Life gave the game a perfect score and praised many of the changes that have been made for the Definitive Edition. “Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an expertly crafted revamp that gives us all the bells and whistles we could wish for in terms of graphical upgrades. However, it's actually Monolith Soft's attention to clever gameplay revisions that impresses most here.

“This is X streamlined and modernised, carefully recast and reset in order to play better than ever. Additional characters, a new ending, and all that snazzy stuff is all well and good, and fans will be excited by the fresh revelations that occur, but it's in how everything flows so much better now that we reckon the hardcore will find themselves most impressed. And for newcomers a recommendation is even easier; this is up there with the all-time great sci-fi RPGs and an absolute must-play.”

Destructoid also loved Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and praised developer Monolith Soft for going above and beyond expectations. “Instead of going the easy route, Monolith Soft went the extra mile and added meaningful new content and quality-of-life features that actually improved on what was already a masterpiece experience. The Definitive Edition treatment makes Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition one of the best JRPGs on the Switch, and a must-play for fans of the genre.”

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition earned a 9/10 from IGN, which said: “Xenoblade Chronicles X was already one of the Wii U’s best games, and this Definitive Edition has escaped the destruction of its old home like the White Whale and settled down nicely on Switch. The quality-of-life improvements here are enough to justify another trip to Mira alone for veteran players, and it’s the perfect opportunity for newcomers to explore its beautiful landscapes for themselves.

“Its combat systems are deep and engaging, and the massive open world never got old to run, jump, or fly across. Its main story may not quite live up to the standards of the series, but a likable cast of characters and plenty of compelling side missions mean Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is still an adventure worth writing back home about.”

VGC gave the game an 8/10, docking a few points because of the rather dull story: “While its plot and performances sometimes had our eyes glazing over, there's still no doubt that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is an impressively vast adventure which has clearly been designed with the player's comfort in mind. With swift exploration, an engaging combat system and a wealth of side quests, things are already compelling from early on, and that's even before the mechs turn up and kick things up another level.”

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is one of the few games in recent memory that hasn’t received any mixed reviews, with the vast majority of outlets scoring the port an 8/10 or a 9/10. That’s impressive for a game that released in 2015 and has had many sequels since, but testament to how good Monolith Soft’s original vision was. Five years later, Xenoblade Chronicles X is even better and ready for a new audience to discover.

