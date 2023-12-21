Nintendo has released a new update for Super Mario Run to coincide with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Switch.

The surprise update adds Wonder Flowers to Super Mario Run, which can create all sorts of magical moments whenever you collect them.

Players of Super Mario Run can experience a glimpse of what makes Super Mario Bros. Wonder so special in this new limited-time event, which runs from December 19, 11pm PT until March 14, 2024, at 11:59pm.

The new mode can be found in Toad Rally. You’ll need to fill your gauge by collecting coins, then once your gauge is full, a Wonder Flower will appear, transforming all coins into Gold Goombas.

Defeat Gold Goombas by touching them and you’ll get a stamp on your stamp card for every 50 Gold Goombas you defeat. Collect 20 stamps to unlock new in-game items like a Golg Goomba Statue and fun buildings to personalize your space.

It’s great to see Nintendo showing a little love to one of its first mobile games. Super Mario Run debuted on iOS and later came to Android after a period of exclusivity. You can play the game using one hand as you control Mario by tapping as runs forward. It can’t hold a candle to proper entries in the Mario series, but it’s a fun distraction.

Super Mario Run is free-to-play but you’ll need to pay a one-time fee to access everything that’s on offer. Unfortunately, it isn’t part of the best Apple Arcade games as Nintendo hasn’t put it on the subscription service, despite releasing it in 2016.

Mario mania has taken over Nintendo Switch recently thanks to the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo has released Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is planning to release Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Mario vs. Donkey Kong next year.

If you’ve struggled to enjoy your Nintendo Switch on a 4K TV, check out this $85 accessory. It should make the wait for Nintendo Switch 2 a little easier.