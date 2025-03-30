Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could begin as soon as this week. Here’s how to prepare to buy the console before it sells out (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

It’s the week Nintendo fans have all been waiting for. On April 2, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could start, or at least that’s the date we’ll find out exactly when we can reserve the new Nintendo console. By 10 am ET, we’ll know one way or the other.

The first possible Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and time is Wednesday, April 2, at 10am ET, according to the tracking research of The Shortcut’s Matt Swider. That’s one hour after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation begins.

There’s also a chance that Switch 2 pre-orders will launch on April 9, according to conflicting reports. Either way, you’ll want to reserve Nintendo’s console before it sells out because retailers in the US are likely to run out of inventory fast.

Exclusive data from The Shortcut’s analytics shows a massive spike in Switch 2 pre-order interest, reminding us of the PS5 restock and PS5 30th Anniversary chaos.

This graph represents everyone who is searching for Switch 2 pre-orders and your competition to secure the console. Good luck (Screenshot credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

How to get Switch 2 pre-order alerts on X/Twitter

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Still using X/Twitter? Besides email, X is one of the best methods to get our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alerts on your phone

What to do this week to get a Switch 2 pre-order

While the actual Switch 2 release date isn’t likely until June, Nintendo’s pre-orders are going to sell out long before then. You’ll want to follow these steps to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order if retailers begin selling the console this week.

Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation on April 2 at 9am ET. It’ll inform everyone when pre-orders begin. Subscribe to The Shortcut newsletter to get an email alert. When pre-order links to US stores go live, we’ll email you an alert. Follow Switch 2 pre-order tracker Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. This remains the best way to get real-time alerts on your phone. Make sure your account is up to date at all five major retailers: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and GameStop. Have an updated card on file, and make sure you aren’t logged out. Register for a Nintendo Online account if you haven’t already. In case Nintendo decides to sell the console directly through its own online retail channel, make sure your Funds and Payment Methods information is up to date. Don’t just try one US store. The biggest mistake people ran into with each PS5 restock was that they’d limit themselves to one store like Target due to rewards but end up spending weeks or months trying to save 4%. It ended up costing them more time, money, and aggravation. Keep trying to check out, even if it says the Switch 2 is sold out. Retail sites are notorious for using sparse messaging like “Sold Out,” when they should say “Temporarily Out of Stock.” Keep refreshing and hammering away at the Add-to-Cart button. Don’t worry about buying any of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games or the accessories along with the new console. It’ll only slow down your most important transaction. Mario Kart 9 will be on sale leading up to the Switch 2 launch. Whether the Switch 2 pre-order date is April 2 or April 9, you may want to order from more than one store, just in case there’s a cancellation or delay. If you’re good about making returns, this may be a smart move to get it on Day 1. Look out for my updated tips on The Shortcut about whether or not there will be in-store pre-orders. The official Nintendo Store in New York and GameStop stores around the country often have in-store pre-orders.

Have at least $399 to buy Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 price will be at least $399, according to The Shortcut’s analysis, so it goes without saying: make sure you have that much in your account before trying to pre-order the shiny new console. Don’t splurge on something you can’t afford just yet.

That said, don’t wait for a sale during Black Friday 2025. You won’t see a Switch 2 discount for several years. And $399 for the Nintendo console seems logical given the fact that the original Nintendo Switch launched at $299 eight years ago, and the Nintendo Switch OLED was $349 when it came out in 2021. Given the rise in inflation, $399, just $50 more than the Switch OLED, seems reasonable.

More Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order news to come

We’re updating The Shortcut live every time we get new information about the Switch 2 pre-order. We’re hearing from retail sources (most are in the dark – for now) about whether the pre-order date is April 2 or April 9. We may find out new information on Monday, given the fact that we’re closing in on the Switch 2 Direct presentation.