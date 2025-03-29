Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alerts are ready to go for The Shortcut subscribers. We’ve honed in on two possible dates in the US (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date and pre-order date are a mystery, but The Shortcut is narrowing down the time based on the evidence we’ve seen.

First, there’s a Nintendo Direct presentation on the morning of April 2, so we expect Switch 2 pre-orders to begin on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 10 am ET. There’s a chance that some (or all) stores in the US will have reservations on April 9 instead, according to conflicting reports. I’m tracking both dates, just in case.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 release date

Second, and this will surprise a lot of casual observers, but the Nintendo Switch pre-order date won’t yield an immediate in-store pickup in the United States or anywhere in the world. The actual Switch 2 release date is likely to be in June.

This two-month wait happened when the original Switch had a similar Nintendo Direct eight years ago in January 2017. The actual release date was March 2017. Research of Nintendo’s timelines by The Shortcut shows that history is due to repeat itself.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date

With two months until the Switch 2 release date, you’re going to want to focus on actually pre-ordering the new Nintendo console. That’s going to happen on April 2 or April 9, likely in the morning if you live on the East Coast of the United States.

I’m still leaning toward April 2. Why? Because Best Buy confirmed the Switch 2 date in a premature corporate blog post this week. Yes, it was a Best Buy Canada blog post leak and the post on its corporate site was pulled, but it remains the best tell we have to Switch 2 pre-orders starting on April 2.

Either Best Buy’s information was wrong, or Nintendo didn’t want that information to leak out there just yet. Nintendo probably wants all eyes on its April 2 Nintendo Direct where it’ll announce the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, the Switch 2 price, and the first set of Nintendo Switch 2 launch games.

Wild card Nintendo Switch pre-order scenario

OK, so there’s conflicting information about the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date. It sounds like some retailers, like Best Buy, were originally told that April 2 is the date – and that makes sense as the Nintendo Direct presentation happens that morning. But now we’re hearing April 9 is the date from at least one retail source.

There’s a chance that Nintendo will sell the console via its online store and physical location in New York City on April 2 and open up pre-orders at other US retailers on April 9. This is straight from the Sony Direct playbook for PS5 Pro.

You should prepare to buy the Switch 2 directly, with a Nintendo Online account ready to go on April 2 at 10am ET. If you wait to pre-order until April 9 (if this wild card scenario plays out), expect five major US retail stores to offer reservations:

Walmart

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s are known to show up late when new consoles go on sale, so don’t rely on them. Antonline and Newegg often offer new consoles with bundles or a random selection process.

$399 for Nintendo Switch 2 is expected

The estimated price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US is $399, according to credible tech analysts that The Shortcut has talked to. That means you’ll be paying $50 more than the Nintendo Switch OLED and $100 more than the original Nintendo Switch at launch. Considering the inflation rate over the last eight years, it’s not unexpected.

We’ll confirm the Switch 2 release date, pre-order date and price as soon as the Nintendo Direct presentation takes place on April 2. And we’ll have immediate retailer links so you can pre-order the console, whether it’s at 10am ET that day or at the same time one week later.