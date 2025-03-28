Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could start on either date. Here’s our analysis on when you should prepare to reserve the console (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and time could still be Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 10am ET, and you should go into next week thinking that just in case. There are still reasons to believe that retailers in the US may open up reservations then.

But today, there’s new speculation that the Nintendo console will launch on April 9, reports Insider Gaming citing (but not showing) the evidence from internal emails and documents. The alleged proof is said to be from a “large US retailer.”

Why April 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 is still likely

This Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order news contradicts the April 2 date that Best Buy briefly confirmed yesterday through a premature posting on its Canadian website. The leaked corporate blog post was pulled within one hour. You may be scratching your head about how best to prepare for the pre-order before Switch 2 sells out.

So far, the April 2 leak from Best Buy is the only truly public evidence from a retailer in the United States.

And because that date happens first and the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct video presentation is one hour before the expected pre-order time of 10am ET, you should set your Nintendo Alarmo clock for then. If it's one week later, on April 9, you'll just have déjà vu but at least have a chance to prepare again.

When the original Nintendo Switch console launched in 2017, pre-orders went live almost immediately after a January presentation at retail locations across the US. So, precedent says that you should still be prepared for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date happen before or after the April hands-on experience? (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Before or after the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on?

Finally, Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on event in New York City starting April 4. The press may be getting their hands on the console just after the Nintendo Direct reveal, likely on on April 2 and April 3.

That’s pretty typical of the tech companies we report on, from Apple to Microsoft: an official announcement, press analysis, and public reaction scattered across a week. And usually, video game and tech companies like to ensure pre-orders go live before any media analysis tells them to buy or not buy a product.

Wrap-up: the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date

So there you have it. Be prepared for both April 2 at 10am ET, and, just in case, the new date that’s being floated out there: April 9. If you only prepare for April 9 and it happens to be April 9, you can’t go back in time.

But there are multiple reasons to believe that April 2 is still the go-to date:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct video presentation is on April 2, 2025 The original Nintendo Switch launched immediately after a similar presentation A Best Buy blog post confirmed (but was then pulled) info on the April 2 date Tech companies usually favor starting pre-orders before hands-on events and media analysis

Whether or not the Switch 2 pre-order happens on April 2 remains to be seen. But we’re guaranteed to see other Nintendo Switch 2 launch games besides Mario Kart 9 next week. Stay tuned for frequent Nintendo Switch 2 updates as the pre-order nears.