PS5 30th Anniversary restock is today at PlayStation Direct, the first time in 2025
The first PS5 30th Anniversary restock of 2025 will happen today at the official PlayStation Direct store, giving you another chance to buy the rare gaming gear.
How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts
When will PS5 30th Anniversary restock?
Today at 1pm ET/10am PT, you can buy the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection console and accessories, once thought to be entirely out of stock. Wario64 notes the specific PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection items that will be in stock today.
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection console
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary portable
PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary controller
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary controller
As mentioned in our Nvidia RTX 5090 review, the sought-after GPU may be the only thing that’s harder to find in stock than the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. No word if we’ll also see a PS5 Disc Drive restock today as well.
Where to buy PS5 30th Anniversary items
Sony’s PlayStation Direct store is the only confirmed store at which the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be in stock. You’ll have to wait in a virtual queue starting at 1pm ET and shoppers can then access the store.
Sony PlayStation Direct always goes first. Does that mean other stores in the US will have restocks today or sometime afterward? There’s no confirmation, but I’m also tracking individual stores across America.
I’m also tracking which stores in the US will have PS5 30th Anniversary items in stock. Since this is the first time anything has been in stock since before Christmas, I’m also tracking inventory at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, GameStop and Sam Club.
No PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console
The limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console won’t be in stock today simply because Sony manufactured a limited number of systems. Specifically, there were just 12,300 consoles sold worldwide, and Sony numbered them individually.
Because the rare PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection console cost $1,000 in the US, I don’t expect Sony to sell it again (and diminish the value to the initial buyers). But, if that changes, I’ll send out notifications promptly and update this restock page.