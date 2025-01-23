There’s a PlayStation 30th Anniversary restock today at Sony’s PlayStation Direct (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🚨 The first PS5 30th Anniversary restocks of 2025 is happening today

⏰ It’ll be in stock at the PlayStation Direct store at 1pm ET / 10am PT

🎮 Expect stock of the PS5, PS Portal, DualSense Edge and DualSense

👀 I’m also tracking inventory at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon

➡️ Follow Matt Swider on X & turn on notifications for restock alerts

The first PS5 30th Anniversary restock of 2025 will happen today at the official PlayStation Direct store, giving you another chance to buy the rare gaming gear.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Miss it? Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5

When will PS5 30th Anniversary restock?

Today at 1pm ET/10am PT, you can buy the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection console and accessories, once thought to be entirely out of stock. Wario64 notes the specific PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection items that will be in stock today.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Collection console

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary portable

PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary controller

PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary controller

As mentioned in our Nvidia RTX 5090 review, the sought-after GPU may be the only thing that’s harder to find in stock than the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. No word if we’ll also see a PS5 Disc Drive restock today as well.

Where to buy PS5 30th Anniversary items

Sony’s PlayStation Direct store is the only confirmed store at which the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be in stock. You’ll have to wait in a virtual queue starting at 1pm ET and shoppers can then access the store.

PS Direct Confirmed: PS5 30th Slim

PS Direct Confirmed: PS Portal 30th

PS Direct Confirmed: DualSense Edge

PS Direct Confirmed: PS5 DualSense

Sony PlayStation Direct always goes first. Does that mean other stores in the US will have restocks today or sometime afterward? There’s no confirmation, but I’m also tracking individual stores across America.

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Walmart: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

I’m also tracking which stores in the US will have PS5 30th Anniversary items in stock. Since this is the first time anything has been in stock since before Christmas, I’m also tracking inventory at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, GameStop and Sam Club.

No PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console

The limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console won’t be in stock today simply because Sony manufactured a limited number of systems. Specifically, there were just 12,300 consoles sold worldwide, and Sony numbered them individually.

Because the rare PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection console cost $1,000 in the US, I don’t expect Sony to sell it again (and diminish the value to the initial buyers). But, if that changes, I’ll send out notifications promptly and update this restock page.