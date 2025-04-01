📉 Stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 may be in short supply at retailers, and you'll need to be quick to get one due to limited allocations

😬 Insider Gaming says one US retailer is expecting stock to sell out on the same day as pre-orders open

📆 Pre-order dates remain unclear, with this new source citing April 9, as opposed to the previously-speculated April 2, the same day as the Direct

💰 We're also unsure on the Switch 2's price, although expect it to be between $400 and $500

We're less than a day away from the Nintendo Switch 2 unveiling, and in the run up to the big day, it's not all good news if you want to get a vital pre-order in.

That is, if a report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is to be believed. According to "internal documents" from a "large US retailer" seen by the outlet, stock of the Switch 2 is expected to sell out on the same day pre-orders open.

This is due to a "limited allocation" at the store from Nintendo, in spite of them supposedly stockpiling units so folks have the chance to purchase one. Nintendo has also promised to take “all possible measures” to combat Switch 2 scalpers.

Even a large amount of stock isn't necessarily a guarantee of long-term availability, as has been seen with AMD and the launch of their RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs.

Retailers reportedly got stock of AMD’s new cards as early as January, with everyone expecting an announcement at CES 2025, which came and went. The cards went on sale in early March, but with such high demand, prices have remained high even a month on, and stock is patchy at best. Let's hope it isn't the same for the Switch 2.

It’s up in the air as to when Switch 2 pre-orders will go live, as a now-deleted blog post from Best Buy Canada put it as April 2, the same day as the Nintendo Direct when the console is being fully unveiled. However, this information from Insider Gaming purports it to be a week later on April 9.

We've also seen leaked information such as the Switch 2 price, with one retailer reporting $399.99, and another as high as $499.99.

Either way, it certainly seems like you'll have to be quick in order to get your hands on Nintendo's latest console.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 might be stuck in the past if the latest leak is true

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.