👀 Nintendo has published a list of original Switch accessories that are compatible with Switch 2

👏 Most of the natively compatible accessories are controllers, including the original Joy-Con and retro choices

🙅‍♂️ Original microSD cards are incompatible, owing to the new microSD Express standard

👉 Accessories for older Joy-Con controllers won't work with the Switch 2's newer ones

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being fully unveiled, there are naturally questions as to which accessories from the original Switch still work, if any.

The Nintendo Switch launched eight years ago, so it makes sense that folks will have amassed quite the collection of accessories, such as cases, controllers and more besides – the last thing you want is for all of them to go to waste with a new console!

Luckily, Nintendo published a handy list of which accessories work with Switch 2 and which don't, which we'll round up below to save you some hassle.

Before going into it, one thing that strictly won't be compatible is any existing microSD cards, as the Switch 2 uses the faster and newer microSD Express cards. For that, you'll want to check out our roundup of the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2.

Compatible Switch Accessories For Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo refers to the following items as being compatible with the Switch 2, albeit with some caveats.

Original Switch Joy-Con controllers

These work wirelessly with Switch 2, but cannot be attached to the new console. You'll also need an original Switch or extra accessory, such as a Joy-Con charging stand or grip, to keep them charged.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Even though Nintendo is releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can be used either wirelessly or connected wired to the dock with Switch 2.

NES Controller

The re-released Nintendo Entertainment System Controller works with Switch 2 wirelessly, and you need a compatible charging stand to keep it charged.

SNES Controller

The SNES controllers pair wirelessly to Switch 2, and can charge via a USB cable with the console's dock.

N64 Controller

The Nintendo 64 controller can work wirelessly and can charge via a USB cable with the Switch 2's dock.

Sega Genesis Control Pad

Works wirelessly with the Switch 2, and supports USB charging with the console's dock.

GameCube Controller Adapter

The GameCube Controller Adapter works when the Switch 2 is in TV mode, and the adapter is connected via a USB port on the dock.

Incompatible Switch Accessories For Nintendo Switch 2

With regards to accessories that unfortunately aren't compatible with Switch 2, here is what and why:

Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch - flat-out doesn't work with Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Dock - the original Dock isn't compatible with Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch AC Adapter - you also can't use the existing AC adapter for use in TV mode, owing to the differing power output between the two consoles. However, you can charge the Switch 2 with this adapter directly.

Bundled HDMI cable with Nintendo Switch - owing to different HDMI standards, it's recommended that you use the HDMI cable supplied with the Switch 2 for optimal performance.

MicroSD cards - as described above: owing to microSD Express in the new Switch 2, current microSD cards don't work, apart from for viewing screenshots and videos captured on the original Switch.

Joy-Con Accessories (Strap, Grip, Charging Grip, Wheel, Leg Strap, Ring-Con, AA Battery Packs, Two-Way Charging Stand) - the older Joy-Con accessories can't be used with the new Joy-Con 2 controllers.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was unveiled fully yesterday, and we learnt a lot more about the new console, including its price, launch titles, and its release date.

